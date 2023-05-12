Blake Shelton Says Marrying Gwen Stefani Is' Greatest Thing' That's Happened to Him at Walk of Fame Ceremony

"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen," Shelton said onstage as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

It's a big day for Blake Shelton — but nothing can top his wedding to Gwen Stefani.

While being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday in Los Angeles, the country superstar, 46, shouted out his wife onstage.

"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake," said the Voice coach. "I love you so much, and that's the great thing that's happened along this journey."

Stefani, 53, paid tribute to her husband at the podium, calling him a "one-of-a-kind guy" who's "always stayed true to himself."

"He's humble, he's genuine, and trust me, wherever we go everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton," said the No Doubt rocker. "Blake, you are a rare human being. The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American Dream."

"And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you," concluded Stefani.

With his family in attendance, Shelton also paid tribute to his late brother Richie, who died in a car accident in 1990.

"My family's all here, by the way, from Oklahoma. I was talking to my mom this morning, and I was just thinking about what I'm gonna say when I get up here," said Shelton. "She says to me, 'I wish Richie could've been here to see this and everything that you've done.' So I dedicate my star on this Walk of Fame to my brother Richie."

Shelton's close friend Carson Daly — who officiated his wedding to Stefani — poked fun at the couple onstage. "Gwen was unable to resist this hillbilly's bone," the TV host quipped, drawing laughter.

Also on hand to celebrate Shelton was former Voice coach Adam Levine, who attended with wife Behati Prinsloo. Posing for photos after, Shelton planted a kiss on Levine's cheek.

