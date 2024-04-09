Blake Shelton Reveals Wife Gwen Stefani Has Her Own Tractor at Their Oklahoma Ranch

The country star opened up about the No Doubt singer’s passion for farming in an interview for his wife's NYLON Print cover story

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'.

Blake Shelton revealed wife Gwen Stefani farms “a little better” than him in her cover story interview with NYLON Print

He added that the singer even has her own tractor on their ranch in Tishomingo, Okla., where they married in July 2021

Stefani shared an inside look at the chores she does on the farm with Shelton in an Instagram Reel in March

Gwen Stefani is embracing farm life with husband Blake Shelton to the fullest!

The “Rich Girl” singer, 54, opened up about her life in rural Oklahoma during her cover story interview for the spring/summer 2024 issue of NYLON Print. Shelton, 47, chimed in to explain how skilled Stefani is when it comes to keeping the plants nourished at their ranch in Tishomingo.

“Gwen has an incredible sense for planting things: how to grow them and, once it’s growing, how to cultivate it, and when to prune something,” Shelton tells the outlet. “I like to farm on a big scale, like corn or beans, acres at a time. She concentrates more on patches here and there and ends up farming things a little better than I do.”

He continues, “Gwen has her own tractor now, and we’re working toward her one day soon being able to fire it up and go out to do her own thing on it.”

Domen & Van de Velde/NYLON Gwen Stefani for NYLON

“The Sweet Escape” singer shared an inside look at farm life with her husband in an Instagram Reel in March. As their duet “Purple Irises” played in the background, Stefani brought her followers along as the couple did some chores on the ranch.

In the video, she’s seen riding around the property with Shelton as they make their way to the plants. One scene shows her patting down soil around a plant, followed by her labeling different things she's growing.

She adds that the purple irises are about to bloom and shares a close-up of the vibrant flowers once they do.

"Oklahoma life with u 🪻🥰," she captioned the video.

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in a backyard chapel on their ranch in July 2021. They held an intimate ceremony attended by 40 guests, including Stefani's sons — Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10 — from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

Instagram/gwenstefani Gwen Stefani poses with flowers on her Oklahoma farm

Following their special day, a source close to the couple revealed to PEOPLE why the pair thought the ranch was the perfect wedding venue for them.

"They purposely kept the wedding simple," the insider said. "They didn't want a circus. In the end, they just wanted to have this moment with their loved ones."

"They're a very family-oriented couple, and that's exactly what the wedding was about," added the source. "Family was at the center of everything."



