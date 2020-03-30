Blake Shelton Officially Has a 'Quarantine Mullet' and Gwen Stefani Is to Blame

From Country Living

The Voice coach Blake Shelton decided to grow out his mullet to offer his fans a "quirky symbol of hope" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Blake posted an update on Saturday, revealing that his hair now has side stripes styled by Gwen Stefani.

Well, it looks like he's already made some progress.

Blake took to Twitter to unveil his mullet-in-the-making, which was styled by his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

"Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020," Blake tweeted, along with a video of Gwen running her fingers through his new hairdo.

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020... @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

Mullets are known for their "business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back" attitude, but what about the sides? Gwen took that part to "the next level" by shaving two stripes onto each side of Blake's hair.

Blake also showcased his new look in a photo of himself and Gwen posing in coordinating camouflage outfits. "Our first quarantine photo shoot... should’ve been the Nobody But You cover... Damn it!" he tweeted.

Our first quarantine photo shoot... should’ve been the Nobody But You cover... Damn it! pic.twitter.com/WRthW0kn4r — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

The 43-year-old singer sported a mullet as his signature hairstyle in the 1990s. Although he previously acknowledged that he looked "ridiculous" and "stupid," he seemed to have a change of heart in light of the current global situation.

"I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together," he wrote on Twitter earlier this month. "I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s*** like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned..."

With social distancing guidelines now extended through April, Blake's quarantine mullet has nowhere to grow but out. Things could get really hairy—and we're here for it.

