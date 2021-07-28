Blake Shelton Introduces Gwen Stefani as 'Gwen Stefani Shelton' During CMA Summer Jam Performance

gwen stefani and blake shelton

Terry Wyatt/Getty Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

They're the Sheltons!

On Tuesday night, Gwen Stefani, 51, surprised country fans at night one of CMA's Summer Jam event in Nashville when she joined new husband Blake Shelton, 45, onstage for a performance of their duet "Happy Anywhere."

As he continued to play guitar, Shelton introduced his wife by saying, "Gwen Stefani Shelton!" as the crowd started to clap.

Several fans caught the special moment on video and shared it on social media.

After the performance, Stefani shared a photo of her white dress, writing "@blakeshelton next time i get to wear a pretty dress will u take a picture with me? gx #picturetakerhater 📸" And on her Instagram Story, she shared videos of herself with 7-year-old son Apollo.

And after a fan shared photos of Shelton at the performance, writing "Apparently Blake Shelton spent his honeymoon getting hotter," Stefani re-posted the tweet and wrote, "that's right gx."

The Summer Jam performance comes weeks after the couple tied the knot at his reach in Tishomingo, Oklahoma earlier this month.

Several days after their wedding, the couple surprised customers at Shelton's restaurant in Tishomingo with a special acoustic performance.

After Shelton introduced his wife by her maiden name, Stefani had the cutest tease. "I thought it was Gwen Shelton now!" Stefani replied after he introduced her as "Gwen Stefani."

During their Tishomingo performance, the pair performed their duets "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody But You."

Stefani and Shelton said "I do" in a backyard chapel on his ranch, cheered on by an intimate group of 40 of their close friends and family members, including Stefani's sons (with ex Gavin Rossdale), Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo and longtime pal Carson Daly, who officiated.

At their wedding reception, which was also held on the ranch, the stars cut into an ornate, five-tier wedding cake adorned with a traditional bride-and-groom cake topper. The newlyweds then danced to a playlist by DJ Lucy Wrubel that featured hits by their famous pals, including Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5.

"It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings and lots of love and laughter," a music industry source told PEOPLE at the time. "It couldn't have been better."