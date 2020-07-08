Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Trace Adkins Will Be Performing Virtually at Drive-in Theaters Across the Country

Photo credit: NBC - Getty Images

Ever since movie theaters shut their doors due to the pandemic, drive-in movie theaters have become popular destinations to safely see your favorite films. But drive-ins aren't just for movies; virtual concerts are the latest form of entertainment to hit the outdoor big screens. And if you're a country fan, we've got exciting news: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Trace Adkins are performing in an all new drive-in concert series.

After the success of its drive-in concert featuring Garth Brooks in late June, Encore Live announced it's launching Encore Drive-In Nights, a concert experience with new shows airing at drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada. The concerts will be filmed exclusively for the series, and each performance will be aired for one night only. Along with the performances, the shows will also feature cinematic interviews and storytelling. On July 25, Blake Shelton will be kicking off the concert series with a new performance. Plus, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins will be joining him as special guests.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton said in a press release. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like “Austin,” newer songs like “God’s Country” and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

Ready for a socially distant country concert? Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 14 at 12 p.m. (local venue time).

