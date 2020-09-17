Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Prove They're "Happy Anywhere" in ACM Awards Performance

UNSPECIFIED - AUGUST 31: (EDITORIAL ONLY. NOT RELEASED. NO COVER USAGE.) In this screengrab, (L-R) Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards on August 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The ACM Awards airs on September 16, 2020 with some live and some prerecorded segments. (Photo by ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

While the ACM Awards on Wednesday night were certainly filled with powerful and even some tear-jerking performances, it's safe to say Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's romantic rendition of their song, "Happy Anywhere" was the most adorable. While the pair didn't perform live in Tennessee like many other acts, they made the best of their situation by appearing in front of a green screen that transported them to the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. Shelton and Stefani, who have been together for more than five years, looked so in love as they sang their new duet in beautiful harmony. Though the couple released "Happy Anywhere" back in July, tonight marked their first time singing the upbeat track live. Ahead, watch their sweet performance.