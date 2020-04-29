Blake Shelton Congratulated Gwen Stefani On Her First No. 1 Country Song in the Cutest Way

From House Beautiful

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's song "Nobody But You" has ascended to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

The single is Gwen's first No. 1 hit on the country chart and Blake’s 27th.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's romantic duet "Nobody But You" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week and nobody is more excited about it than the musical power couple themselves—although we're not far behind!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Blake took to social media to congratulate Gwen on her first No. 1 country song with the sweetest message. "Congratulations @gwenstefani on your first country song going #1 at country radio!!!" he wrote. "Not bad for your first try!!!!!"

Gwen later shared Blake's post and captioned it, #THANKU @blakeshelton LOVE U THE MOST!!!!! #honored!! #grateful gx 😍🥰😝🤠🤷🏼♀️."









Of course, Gwen is no stranger to the Billboard charts. As a solo artist, she's scored one No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, two on Pop Songs, and one each on Rap Airplay and Rhythmic Songs. Her band No Doubt has also had three No. 1s on Pop Songs and one on Adult Pop Songs. Is there anything Gwen can't do?

The singer released her duet with her boyfriend and (former) fellow Voice coach Blake in December, giving fans everywhere major #relationshipgoals that have only grown with every magical performance of the song.

Story continues

Blake also thanked his girlfriend in a statement to Billboard and said he has to "pinch himself" every time he hears the song to believe he's really singing with Gwen. Aww!

"'Nobody but You' wasn't written as a duet, but it is a duet," Blake said. "I have to thank [the song's writers] Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James for trusting us with this incredible song that captures exactly how I feel about Gwen, and I can connect with every lyric. I still pinch myself every time I hear one of my songs on the radio, but I have to pinch and twist really hard to believe I'm singing it with Gwen Stefani. As always, thank you to the fans that listen and I cannot wait until we can all be together celebrating music again."

We couldn't be happier for Blake and Gwen!

You Might Also Like