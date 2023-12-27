Blake Shelton Admits He and Gwen Stefani 'Really Go Over the Top' with Holiday Decor (Exclusive)

The country star will not be found stringing lights on the roof, however: "I've got some money. I'm not going to break my own neck to get up there"

Gwen Stefani/Instagram Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

The holidays aren't just a season at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s home — it’s an all-encompassing state of mind.



“I think we're the biggest celebrators of holidays of any of my friends and family members. We really go for it,” he told PEOPLE. “Gwen and I love to pull up to the house and see over-the-top Christmas decorations or walk into the house during Thanksgiving and see all the pumpkins.”



The country singer, 47, often feels “nostalgic” around the holidays.



“Gwen is the perfect person for me to be with because that is one of her passions. So we really lean into the holidays literally as much as we possibly can without just going broke doing it. We love it that much,” he said.

Related: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Turkey Included This Secret Ingredient: Funyons

One thing Shelton doesn’t do: hang Christmas lights on the outside of the house. Stefani, 54, doesn’t either.



“That’s one of those things where it's like, I've made my point. I've got some money. I'm not going to break my own neck to get up there. I'm going to hire some guy who's way better at it than I am,” he joked.



Related: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Celebrate Christmas with an Italian Feast

While Shelton helps with the decor, he acknowledges that his wife (and hired help) does the brunt of it.



“Gwen’s got the little town set up in the house, the fake snow everywhere. I just love all of that stuff, the gingerbread houses. We really go over the top with it,” he said. “I'll sit there and stare at that stuff all day long."

However, Shelton and Stefani love to cook together, with their holiday spreads home-cooked every year. For the 2023 season, the couple enjoyed a Funyon-coated turkey for Thanksgiving, while Christmas was celebrated with an Italian feast they made themselves.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.