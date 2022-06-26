Brown captures fifth 100 title, Arop beats McBride to claim 800 victory

LANGLEY, B.C. — Aaron Brown raced to his fifth Canadian 100-metre title on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old from Toronto ran 10.16 seconds, edging Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., by 0.03.

The field was missing six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse, who announced earlier in the week he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Khamica Bingham of Brampton won the women's 100 in 11.44.

Earlier, Marco Arop passed Brandon McBride down the backstretch en route to victory in the men's 800 metres.

Arop, a 23-year-old from Edmonton, crossed in one minute 44.39 seconds, while McBride, the Canadian record-holder from Windsor, Ont., finished in 1:45.15, dipping under the world championship standard.

Madeleine Kelly of Pembroke, Ont., won the women's 800 in 2:00.82, edging Lindsey Butterworth by 0.03.

Camryn Rogers of Richmond, B.C., threw 75.33 metres to win the women's hammer throw. Two weeks ago, the 23-year-old Rogers smashed her Canadian and NCAA records with a toss of 77.67, fourth best in the world this season.

Django Lovett of Surrey, B.C., cleared 2.20 metres to win the men's high jump.

The Canadian championships are the final chance for athletes to hit qualifying marks for the world track and field championships July 15-24 in Eugene, Ore.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2022.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

