Blake Lively's Daughter Is Truly Her Mini-Me



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds officially introduced their two young daughters to the world at the ceremony for Ryan's new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

If you're a huge Blake fan, you know that little James bears an uncanny resemblance to her famous mother.

The two are practically twins according to this black-and-white yearbook photo of a young Blake.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds officially introduced their two young daughters to the world at the ceremony for Ryan's new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. James Reynolds, 2, quickly stole the show from her father, grabbing one of the microphones from the staging area instead of posing for photos with the rest of her family, which included her 3-month-old baby sister.

Happy, Interaction, Hug, Love, Blond, Laugh, Belt, Romance,

Red, Event, Fashion, Red carpet, Dance, Performance, Carpet, Flooring, Premiere, Fun,

If you're a huge Blake fan, you know that little James bears an uncanny resemblance to her famous mother. The two are practically twins according to this black-and-white yearbook photo of a young Blake:

Hair, Face, Head, Eye, Hairstyle, Child, Happy, Facial expression, Style, Iris,

Blake and James are even making the same faces now.

Hair, Nose, People, Product, Eye, Hand, Crowd, Happy, Mammal, Community,

Human, Human body, Hat, Fashion accessory, Luggage and bags, Umbrella, Sun hat, Carpet, Fedora, Handbag,

Following the ceremony, Blake took to Instagram to pay tribute to her huz and his new star:

Blake also tagged several brands in the photo, including Coach, who is responsible for James' adorable $200 dinosaur varsity jacket. It's currently sold out, so you'll have to spoil the kid in your life with something else. Legos, perhaps?

You Might Also Like