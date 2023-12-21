Blake Lively's Best Entertaining Tip Couldn't Be Easier to Pull Off

It's time to give your charcuterie board a refresh.

While we’re accustomed to putting out an elaborate charcuterie board or even a butter board and crackers (how 2023 of us) for guests to snack on throughout a cocktail party, we’re officially convinced that the next level in our hosting journey calls for a cocktail garnish board — a trick actress and entrepreneur Blake Lively swears by.

“Maybe because I’m an innately shy person, but I always appreciate when there’s an activity to do with others or to keep myself busy if I find myself alone,” Lively tells Food & Wine about her love for building out cocktail garnish boards to ooh and ahh over with guests. As the founder of the nonalcoholic mixer line Betty Buzz, which added alcoholic drinks under the label Betty Booze earlier this year, it’s no surprise that Lively prioritizes her guests’ drinking experience.

The garnishes can live on the same kind of board you’d use for charcuterie or other snacks, and should, of course, be washed, chopped, and ready to use. For her boards, Lively likes to add herbs like fresh mint, basil, rosemary, lavender, and sage, and also includes freshly sliced citrus and fruit like lemons, oranges, and apple slices.

“Sometimes I put all the herbs in different beautiful cups, vases, or even empty Betty Buzz bottles surrounding the board. It looks and smells stunning,” she adds. The garnish board is typically accompanied by a side station of bitters, including Cassia bark, cardamom, peppermint, and orange flavors.

When it comes to ice, Lively adds a little extra joy to nonalcoholic drinks and cocktails alike by using interesting ice molds in unexpected shapes and sizes; she also loves to freeze some of the smaller garnishes (think raspberries or star wise) inside larger ice cubes. At her most recent parties, she says guests have overwhelmingly gravitated towards Betty Booze ginger apple sour cherry, a fizzy bourbon-based drink that plays especially nicely with an apple slice or rosemary sprig garnish.

Ultimately, the garnish board is all about attention to the little things that set a drink or dish apart. And, about being a little extra, just like Lively, who exclaims, “I never feel ready for anything because I’m too obsessive over every detail. I don’t stop!”



