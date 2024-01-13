Blake Lively Wore Another Controversial 'Fit to Film a 'Pivotal' Scene From It Ends With Us

Gotham

Much has been said about Blake Lively's eclectic wardrobe from the upcoming film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's viral novel It Ends With Us. Seriously, though, fans are concerned.

“Every photo that’s released just keeps getting worse and worse,” one fan commented on the now-infamous double-pants look from May 2023, while another wrote, “This feels like a prank now.”

Movies

*It Ends With Us:* Everything We Know About the Movie Adaptation Starring Blake Lively

There have been multiple controversies since the film was announced in January 2023.

Fortunately for nay-sayers, it appeared as if the fashion choices were moving in a more relatable direction as production picked back up in the new year. On January 11, Lively was photographed on set in New Jersey wearing her character Lily Bloom's most simplistic outfit yet: a patchwork button up over a white crop top with a long shearling-lined denim jacket, all worn over a pair of blue cargo pants stuffed into red sued heeled combat boots.

Hey, I said most simplistic. Still, I could see a quirky flower shop owner wearing this. While keeping with the ongoing quilted motif, something about this look is much easier on the eyes than some of Lily's previous 'fits.

Celebrity Sightings In Jersey City - January 11, 2024 Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

However, on January 12, Blake Lively was seen doubling down on the stuffed boot look in a mismatched camouflage 'fit that does anything but blend into her surroundings.

Celebrity Sightings In Jersey City - January 12, 2024 Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

Back in June, author Colleen Hoover defended the wardrobe department at Book Bonanza, describing the looks as “out of context.” Per Today, she continued, “I don’t remember describing outfits at all. I don’t care what they have on. In my head, it’s about the conversation they’re having and the story.”

However, that's not entirely true, as proven by the outfit Justin Baldoni was filmed wearing on January 12. Baldoni, who plays Ryle on top of his directorial duties, was photographed kissing Lively in a bright teal onesie with a rainbow print and fluffy unicorn tail. No spoilers, but this look does, indeed, mark a “pivotal part” of the book, as one TikTok user pointed out.

Story continues

Celebrity Sightings In Jersey City - January 12, 2024 Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

In case you were wondering, that book fan did not approve of the Lily's camo 'fit for this important scene. “Every day, at this point, I see another outfit and I'm like, ‘it just doesn’t get any better,” TikTok user @holdensmith said. “And after seeing this, I'm like, ‘it’s only getting worse.'”

For everything you need to know about It Ends With Us, click here.

Originally Appeared on Glamour