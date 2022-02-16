Blake Lively Wore an Ab-Baring Bra Top Under a Matching Peacoat

Blake Lively

Getty Images

Blake Lively is known for several things. Besides rising to fame for her iconic role as Serena van der Woodsen in the beloved show Gossip Girl, the actress is also praised for her sophisticated style which she impressively hand selects herself sans a stylist. And her most recent look proves the starlet is well versed in current trends.

On Tuesday, the actress attend the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week in a baby blue sequin set, which included a bra top and a midi pencil skirt. Lively wore a matching peat coat over her shoulders and ivory pointy-toed Christian Louboutin pumps.

RELATED: Blake Lively Went Braless Underneath Her Plunging Pantsuit on the Red Carpet

Blake Lively

Getty Images

She accessorized with a crisp white clutch, stud earrings, and several statement rings. Her famous blonde tresses were curled in gentle, Old Hollywood-esque waves, and she completed her glam with a vibrant red lipstick.

RELATED: Blake Lively Shares Why She Started Her Non-Alcoholic Mixer Line, Betty Buzz

Instead of her trolling husband Ryan Reynolds, Blake brought her sister Robyn Lively to the event. For her part she opted for an ivory, turtleneck midi dress with two massive leg slits and a beige belt.

Other celebrities to attend the star-studded fashion event held at Terminal 5 included, Brooke Shields, Addison Rae, Dove Cameron, Amelia Hamlin, Lori Harvey, Olivia Culpo, and more. Of course the brand's designer Michael Kors was in attendance. A good friend of Kors, Lively also posed with him on the caret.