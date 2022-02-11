Blake Lively Went Braless Underneath Her Plunging Pantsuit on the Red Carpet

Blake Lively, oh, how we've missed you on the red carpet.

After briefly making her return post-pandemic over the summer, Lively has been a no-show ever since — that is, until now. On Thursday night, the actress attended the opening of "The Music Man" on Broadway in New York City, and reminded everyone of her glamorous bombshell style.

Blake Lively

For the event, Lively slipped on a sleek pantsuit with a sexy twist. Her separates included a pair of high-waisted purple trousers and a matching oversized blazer with no shirt (or bra, for that matter) underneath. Adding to the outfit's sexiness, she left the jacket unbuttoned and accessorized with towering heels. She complemented her suit's vibrant color with beaded teal earrings and coordinating rings on both hands.

Her blonde hair was worn down and in voluminous curls swept to the side.

Earlier in the day, Blake was nominated for two Academy of Country Music Awards, her first-ever noms at the show, for producing and directing Taylor Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)." Swift celebrated her friend-turned-collaborator on Instagram. "AHHHHHHH CONGRATS @blakelively, MILES AND @keleighteller!!!! BIG GROUP HUG!" wrote Swift, adding: "I loved making this video and it's so cool to see the @acmawards nominate it for video of the year."