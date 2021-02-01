Blake Lively Thanks 'Queen' Sophie Turner for Supporting Her Post-Baby Body Message

Cindy Ord/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Blake Lively's grateful to have support after revealing she felt "insecure" when dressing up after giving birth.

After the mom of three, 33, shared her candid post-baby body struggles on social media this weekend, Sophie Turner, who welcomed daughter Willa with husband Joe Jonas in July 2020, applauded the actress' honesty.

"Yes @blakelively one more time for the people in the back!!!" Turner, 24, said on her Instagram Story alongside one of Lively's quotes shared from E! News' Instagram feed.

Lively reposted Turner's sweet message and appeared thankful for the star's love. "Queen of the North everyone," Lively wrote with a cheeky reference to Turner's Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark.

In a series of posts on her Instagram Story Friday, the Gossip Girl alum reflected on some of the outfits she wore during public appearances following the birth of her third daughter Betty, now 16 months old. In one post, Lively explained the challenge she faced finding clothes that fit her at the time.

"I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit," Lively began, writing atop a photo of her wearing a sleek black outfit while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2020.

"Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth. And so many clothes from stores didn't fit either. So. Many," she continued. "It doesn't send a great message to women when their bodies don't fit into what brands have to offer. It's alienating and confusing."

Lively, who also shares daughters James, 6, and Inez, 4, with husband Ryan Reynolds, went on to explain that looking back now, she wishes she had been more confident in her post-baby body.

"And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back," the actress wrote. "That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby's entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn't fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect."

The star then tagged Megababe founder Katie Sturino, sharing that the beauty business owner is "challenging brands to do better" when it comes to making clothing more inclusive.

"@katiesturino and others are out there challenging brands to do better, helping women to not feel alone," Lively wrote. "And she's making meaningful progress. She reminds me, we all can ask for better from the brands we love."

Sturino later reposted Lively's message, writing "Wow!!! Waking up to an amazing message about body acceptance and fashion brands from @blakelively."