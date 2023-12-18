Blake Lively and ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Cast Reunite to Praise America Ferrera’s ‘Barbie’ Role: ‘She’s the Heart and Soul’ of the Film

The “Barbie” Oscar campaign doesn’t need much of a boost at this point following nine Golden Globe nominations and a record-breaking 18 Critics Choice Award nominations, but it certainly got one when the cast of “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” reunited to support America Ferrara’s supporting role in the blockbuster comedy. Ferrara starred in the 2005 film and its 2008 sequel with Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel. The four women have remained close friends ever since and all showed up for a recent “Barbie” Q&A.

“The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in ‘Barbie’ last night,” Ferrara wrote on Instagram. “I love these women with all my heart.”

Ferrara stars in “Barbie” as Gloria, a Mattel worker who befriends Margot Robbie’s doll and helps her restore Barbie Land back from Ken’s patriarchy. Ferrera has become an Oscar contender for best supporting actress thanks to her role in the film, which is largely defined by the impassioned monologue Gloria gives about the double standards women face on a daily basis.

“We got ready together, picked out outfits and jewelry and handbags together (aka raided Blake’s closet), ate dinners together, and drove together to celebrate our favorite sister, America Ferrera, and her brilliant performance in ‘Barbie,'” Tamblyn wrote. “I’m so proud of our girl in such a profoundly deep way, and the path she’s blazing for herself, and women everywhere. What a joy to come together in this way, in each other’s arms— the arms we’ve held, and linked with, and cradled as friends for 20 years— in honor of a woman who continues to take my breath away with everything she does, and is. When I tell you some things are forever, this right here is it.”

Lively added in her own post: “I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister America Ferrera. She’s the heart and soul of ‘Barbie’ because she’s the heart and soul of everything she’s a part of. I’ve known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I’ve watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead. That speech she gives as Gloria felt as close to real as anything I’ve ever seen on screen. Because that’s who she is. She’s that spectacular, passionate, inspiring and full of heart in her own life.

“I can’t wait to watch her sweep awards up across her living room floor,” Lively continued. “No one deserves it more…for a lifetime of brilliant work. It’s one of my life’s honors to witness her show so many women not only what’s possible, but HOW it’s done. I love you sister. Always.”

Ferra revealed to Vanity Fair over the summer that her “Barbie” monologue took two full days to film and “probably 30 to 50” takes to nail. She praised director Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote “Barbie” with Noah Baumbach, for giving her “so much freedom” with the monologue. The speech even changed shape during filming, with Gerwig and Ferrera jointly adding a section where Gloria rails against women always having to appear grateful.

“There were moments in shooting the movie where Greta really had written something in a very specific way that she heard a very specific way in her head with particular cadence in a particular speed or a particular inflection,” Ferrera said. “I thought maybe this would be like that, but it was the opposite. She wanted me to completely make it my own and find it as we did it.”

“Barbie” is now available to stream on Max.

