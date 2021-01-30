Blake Lively says fashion designers couldn't dress her after she gave birth: 'It doesn’t send a great message to women'

Blake Lively says most designer brands don't cater to women of all sizes. (Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Blake Lively had a hell of a time fitting into clothes after giving birth to her third child, so she’s asking designers to do better.

On Friday, the Gossip Girl alum, who in Oct. 2019 gave birth to her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds, shared several postpartum photos on her Instagram Stories, recapping some treasured looks. After praising celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz and a blue MaxMara coat she dubbed “Sexy Grover fashion,” she revisited a Lanvin look worn this month on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth. And so many clothes from stores didn’t fit either. So. Many.”

The 33-year-old wrote, “It doesn’t send a great message to women when their bodies don’t fit into what brands have to offer. It’s alienating and confusing. And I wish I felt as confident [then], as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby’s entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn’t fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect.”

Blake Lively is challenging fashion designers to broaden their sizes. (Screenshot: Instagram/Blake Lively)

She also tagged body-positive blogger Katie Sturino for her work. “She reminds me, we can all ask for better from the brands we love.”

Lively and Reynolds, who have been married since 2012, have three daughters: James, 6, Inez, 4 and Betty, 1. The actress has embraced her post-motherhood body with an admirable attitude, which she channels into a healthy diet and exercise plan. “Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through Instragram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” she wrote under a 2018 Instagram photo of herself and trainer Don Saladino. “...10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud.”

And in 2016, after filming the horror movie The Shallows (for which she had two months to get bikini ready after the birth of James), she pointed out the burden on new moms to look fit. “I focused on training and eating well. It took two different trainers and a nutritionist to help me get into that sort of shape because it’s not normal to look like that eight months after having a kid,” Lively told the U.K.’s The Sun.

Story continues

“Women put pressure on themselves to look like a Victoria’s Secret model after having a baby,” she added. “It’s absolutely absurd. It was my job to look that way.”

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.