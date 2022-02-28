Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds To Match up $1M USD in Donations To Support Ukraine

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have pledged to match up to $1 million USD in donations to aid Ukrainian refugees. The couple's announcement was made on the fourth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Free Guy actor posted a tweet on Sunday saying: "In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes. They need protection." He continued: "When you donate, we'll match it up to [$1 million USD], creating double the support." The post was accompanied by a link to the United Nations Refugee Agency. Lively took to her Instagram account to also issue a statement. "@vancityreynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000," the Gossip Girl star said. "@usaforunhcr is providing life-saving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families," she added.

The couple joins an expanding list of celebrities, including Angelina Jolie, Mark Ruffalo and Priyanka Chopra, who are utilizing their platforms to raise awareness of the ordeal. For those looking to further aid affected families and individuals, here is a list of other nonprofits and organizations you can donate to.