Blake Lively Reveals Sculpted Abs, Arms and Back In a Cut Out Dress

Blake Lively has opened up about struggling with body confidence after having her third daughter, but she recently landed on the red carpet for Free Guy looking incredibly fit and strong.

Blake, 33, wore a gorgeous pink metallic gown by Prabal Gurung with cut-outs that casually showed off her toned abs and arms. She posted several pics on her Instagram Stories from the event, writing that she wanted to thank “everyone who made my prom night 2021 possible.”

Blake even gave a shout-out to her trainers, Don Saladino and Jenny Campion “for kicking my ass. And lats. And other muscles I don’t know the name of” while reposting a photo from behind from Saladino where he wrote, “Look at that back!!! Blake looks insane!!!”

Photo credit: Blake Lively / Instagram

Blake has been working hard at the gym, recently sharing a snap on Instagram of herself getting her sweat on while joking about having a headlight situation.

Blake, who had her third child in 2019, has been open about wanting to get more toned. In January, she shared a photo on Instagram from The Rhythm Section and wrote, “My abs look so good here. Dear abs, I miss us."

Photo credit: Blake Lively / Instagram

Blake shared in her Instagram Stories last year that she struggled to find clothes to fit her for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after having her third daughter.

“It doesn’t send a great message to women when their bodies don’t fit into what brands have to offer,” she said. “It’s alienating and confusing. And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby’s entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn’t fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect.”

BTW: Blake is not a fan of the gym. In fact, she previously told Extra , “I hate the gym.” Instead, she said, “I find other ways to be active. I dance, I ride bicycles, I hike. I go out and exercise in nature. I find ways to be physical where you're also having an experience because I'm very experience-oriented."

She seems to have changed up her view on the gym a little, at least, given that she regularly works out with Saladino, up to five or six days a week, per Well + Good. She also has at least one day of complete rest, he said. Her go-to moves? Jump squats, medicine ball throws, kettlebell deadlifts, 30-minute water workouts in the pool, push-ups, and planks.

It shows!

