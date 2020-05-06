Blake Lively To Produce & Star In Netflix Post-Apocalyptic Thriller ‘Dark Days At The Magna Carta’; Shawn Levy Producing
Click here to read the full article.
Netflix has acquired the rights to Dark Days at the Magna Carta, a post-apocalyptic thriller written by Michael Paisley with Blake Lively attached to star in and produce, Deadline has confirmed. Stranger Things EP Shawn Levy is also on board to produce the project, which is being eyed as a franchise vehicle for Lively.
The pic is said to be a character-driven narrative on a woman who must take extremes measures during a catastrophic event going in order to save her family.
More from Deadline
Ava DuVernay Brings Netflix Exec Sarah Bremner On Board As ARRAY Filmworks Boss
'Dead To Me' Live Table Read Set With Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden & Liz Feldman
Ricky Gervais Strikes Overall Deal With Netflix As 'After Life' Comes Back For Season 3
Lively is producing under her B for Effort label with Kate Vorhoff and Levy, who will produce with 21 Laps partner Dan Cohen.
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: U.S. Death Toll Hits 68,000 As Number Of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Passes 3.5 Million - Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.