Blake Lively Praises Beyoncé, Taylor Swift for 'Aligning Rather Than Dividing': 'There's Space for Us All'

"When I grew up, women were always pit against one another," the actress said

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Beyoncé

Blake Lively is lifting up Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

The Gossip Girl alum, 36, shared a powerful message about women empowering other women after attending the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé earlier this week.

Sharing her thoughts on the “Cuff It” and “Anti-Hero” singers’ support of each other, Lively began the caption of her Instagram post on Saturday, writing, "When I grew up, women were always pit against one another."

“It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm, not the exception. Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition,” she continued. “It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing.”

“All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom,” Lively then jokingly added. “There’s space for us all.”



Alongside her uplifting caption, Lively shared a carousel of photos from the recent premiere, which kicked off with a shot of her appearing to greet Beyoncé, 42.

In the image, the actress, in a Chanel blazer with glitter detailing on the bottom and a matching black skirt, could be seen reaching out a hand to the “Break My Soul” singer, who also reached back out to her.

In another snap, Lively could be seen embracing her longtime best friend Swift, 33, as they sat together on a blue couch. The “Lavender Haze” singer was photographed wearing a silver mirror ball dress, leaning into Lively with a big smile on her face.

The A Simple Favor actress also shared solo shots taken of her on the event's black carpet.

Gotham/GC Images Blake Lively, Taylor Swift

Lively’s message came about after Beyoncé and Swift both launched record-breaking world tours this year, which got accompanying film releases.

Beyoncé previously attended the premiere of the Eras Tour concert film in Los Angeles in October, which prompted Swift to reflect on how much it meant to her to have Queen Bey in attendance in an Instagram post.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” Swift wrote as she shared a boomerang video of her and Beyoncé inside the movie theater. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility.”

The Grammy winner continued, “She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹.”

