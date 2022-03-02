Blake Lively Paired Her Versace Gown With the Casual Jacket You've Probably Been Wearing for Years

When celebrities attend movie premieres, awards shows, and other fancy showbiz events in the cold, they typically pair their designer gowns with equally glamorous outerwear, like plush fur coats or glittery velvet shawls. However, Blake Lively just broke the mold and shocked us by wearing a gorgeous Versace dress with a run-of-the-mill jacket we've had hanging in our closets for decades.

On February 28, Lively attended the premiere of her husband Ryan Reynolds' latest film, The Adam Project, in New York City. We always love seeing this duo hit the pavement hand-in-hand, but we were actually more interested in the actress' red carpet look. Lively wore a whimsical Versace Atelier gown that looks straight out of the board game Candyland: Along with glitter details sprinkled throughout the fabric, strips of pastel tulle swirled around the bodice and trailed off of her shoulder, while a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit added to the drama of the look.

What did Lively pair with this dazzling designer dress, you ask? (Aside from a Chanel handbag and Gucci heels.) A denim jacket. Yes, the thing you've probably been wearing to baseball games and barbecues for years. And while we can't deny that the contrast is surprising, we have to admit — the light wash of Lively's oversized jean jacket did perfectly match the blue shades in her dress. And let's be real: It's Blake Lively. She makes everything look good.

Although we won't be frequenting red carpets with our movie star husbands any time soon, we do plan on wearing denim jackets throughout the season, and Lively's light wash pick is the perfect shopping inspo. A jean jacket is the ideal weight for cool spring days, and — as Lively showcased — it complements a wide variety of outfits, from sundresses to sweatsuits to a T-shirt and jeans (if you're daring enough to go for the Canadian tuxedo vibe — we say do it).

It's unclear where Lively's exact oversized denim jacket is from, but we found similar options at Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, and Free People, plus, there's even one on sale at Amazon for just $38. Below, shop six long jean jackets similar to Lively's, and prepare to wear the spring staple on repeat.

