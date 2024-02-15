Blake Lively Matched Her Nails to Her NYFW Giraffe 'Fit in the Best Way Possible

We're taking notes.

The second we saw Blake Lively's giraffe-print jacket with matching mini skirt, we fell in love. The look is equal parts chic and over-the-top, proving that more is indeed more. The outfit gets even better once you're able to take in the details, from her tonal brown boots and amber-hued jewels to her matching giraffe-print manicure.

The look was created by manicurist Elle Gerstein using polish from PLA. "The look was a glam attitude with animal prints and heavy jewelry, with [a] '90 French manicure done in a modern animal print," Gerstein said via a press release.

Gerstein created the look using the shade Spice, Spice, Baby, which is available in both gel ($13) and lacquer ($6) formulas. She opted for the gel formula, which requires an ultra-violet light to cure, aka set the polish in place.

Gerstein created the look by first painting the bottom half of Lively's nails in the rich, medium-brown polish and then cured it. Then, she mixed dollops of same polish with a blooming gel, which thins out the polish to create a watercolor effect. She painted on the mixture to create that giraffe print and cured the nail once she was happy with the design. To finish off the look, she applied he PLA Non Wipe Top Coat ($12) and cured. Because it's a no-wipe formula, it doesn't leave behind any sticky residue, so you can cure and go.



The manicure added another wonderful level of intentionality to Lively's already jaw-dropping look. Consider this your cue to match your nails to your next big outfit.

