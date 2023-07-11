Blake Lively and Martha Stewart Use Hands-Free Phone Cases from This Brand — and It’s on Sale for Prime Day

The stylish crossbody phone cases are an exclusive Prime member deal

There’s another Prime Day deal that you need to get a hold of. But not literally, though! Let us explain.

Blake Lively and Martha Stewart both carry hands-free phone cases from the brand Bandolier. The stylish accessories can be worn like a crossbody bag, which means you won’t have to hold your phone while you’re on the go. They have a small pocket for essentials, and they protect your phone, too. Right now, similar styles to Lively’s and Stewart’s are on sale for 20 percent off at Amazon with your Prime membership.

Bandolier Cases at Amazon Prime Day

We’ve seen Lively carry the case at least three times recently — at a soccer game, on the streets of New York City, and on the set of an upcoming film — while Stewart has ditched purses altogether: “What are handbags? I have a Bandolier phone case, which is my pocketbook,” she said in a Vogue interview. Other celeb fans, according to the brand, include Cindy Crawford, Claire Danes, Tiffany Haddish, and Adriana Lima.

We also saw Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix carrying a Bandolier case back in May, and her exact style is included in the sale.

Bandolier Emma Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet, $78 (Save 20%)

The Emma, Madix’s phone case style, is $20 off right now. It comes in black pebble leather, “which appears expensive,” per one Amazon reviewer, and is available with three accent color options: gold, pewter, and silver. It also has a snap pocket that can store your ID, work badge, and money, along with that helpful crossbody strap.

Bandolier Sarah Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet, $86 (Save 20%)

The Sarah style also comes in black, which helps hide dirt, and unlike the other on-sale styles, it has edgy studs along the strap. Sling it across your body for some added sparkle, and if it ever gets to be too much, just unhook the straps — you’ll still have a fully functional phone case.

Bandolier Hailey Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet, $86 (Save 20%)

The Bandolier Hailey has all of the features mentioned above (sans the studs), but it has a horizontal pocket instead of a vertical one. One shopper described it as the “perfect accessory,” adding, “I absolutely love this product! I have used it while traveling, shopping, and running errands. It securely holds my phone.” They continued, “I don't know how I lived without this!”

Head to Amazon to shop Bandolier crossbody wallet phone cases just like Blake Lively’s and Martha Stewart’s. And keep scrolling to see similar ones from other brands that start at just $10.

Cquukoi iPhone 14 Pro Max Crossbody Phone Case

Lameeku iPhone 14 Pro Max Wallet Case with Card Holder & Crossbody Chain

Bocasal Crossbody Wallet Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max

ZVE iPhone 12 Zipper Wallet Crossbody Phone Case

Bocasal Crossbody Wallet Case

