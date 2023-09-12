Blake Lively is a literal golden girl in a nude, sequin-covered jumpsuit

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Blake Lively made her return to New York Fashion Week with literal glitz last night. The actress arrived at Michael Kors’ spring/summer 2024 show wearing a belted nude jumpsuit adorned with gold sequins. She wore her blonde hair down in curls for a disco aesthetic.

Lively, of course, has attended Kors’ fashion week shows for many years. Her appearance yesterday follows her big Paris Instagram moment over the weekend where she teamed up with pastry chef Cedric Grolet to make a giant charlotte aux fruits cake. Lively wore Chanel and Christian Louboutin for the occasion.

“You should’ve made your bakery nut free if you didn’t want me to drive you nuts. 😵💫🤭” Lively wrote to Grolet on Instagram. “Love you buddy. I had the time of my life.”

Lively is her own stylist for all her appearances. She spoke to WWD in March 2018 about why she prefers to dress herself.

“I just like it,” she said. “I love design and I love fashion and it’s a way to be creative. In my job I get to be creative, but it’s over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle and end, and I get to be creative and there’s an end date in the near future. It’s the same reason why I like doing my friends’ hair and makeup or cooking—you get to be creative and finish it. Whereas with my job you do it and then two years later it’s finished. It probably goes back to the control issues; it’s like, ‘Okay, I did it, I completed it, it’s done!’”

