Blake Lively Kicked Off the Holidays by Wearing the Cutest Satin Red Minidress

Blake Lively is kicking off the holiday season in style. Literally.

The Gossip Girl actor appeared at an engagement at the Empire State Building in early November wearing a ruby red satin minidress that just screams December. In the best way possible!

On Instagram Stories, Lively credited designer Georges Chakra for the dress, Manolo Blahnik for the shoes, and a number of brands for her accessories, including Lorraine Schwartz, one of her favorites. In one post, she wrote that she was “going for Dorothy-post visit to the Oz salon vibes." The shoes and hair definitely match that aesthetic.

I also have to point out that the look is very Blair Waldorf (and not so much Serena van der Woodsen). Couldn't you see Gossip Girl's brunette queen bee rocking this prep-tastic look? Especially at a Plaza Hotel Christmas party?

Blake Lively Roy Rochlin, Getty Images

In another Instagram post, Lively described her outfit as “if Carrie, Charlotte, and Samantha had a baby…," which is cute, but A) Where's Miranda? and B) I'm not really seeing Samantha here. It's pure Charlotte-Carrie vibes. I also could see this number on Emily…you know, who's in Paris.

When the time comes, maybe Lively will pass this cute dress down to one of her three daughters she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds. In a recent speech, Reynolds gushed about Lively, saying (per People), “I want to thank my wife, Blake. She is a genius. She’s a renaissance woman. And she pushes me in ways I never imagined I’d be pushed.”

Wait, I just had a thought: This color choice may have less to do with the upcoming holidays and more to do with Taylor Swift's upcoming Red re-release. Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are famously close friends. Could this be some subtle music promo? BRB, buying an entirely scarlet wardrobe before Red (Taylor's Version) drops on November 12.

