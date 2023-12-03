Blake Lively Hilariously Schools Beyoncé And Taylor Swift About 'Pop Stardom'

Blake Lively thinks she can teach Beyoncé and Taylor Swift a lesson about “pop stardom.”

On Saturday, the “Gossip Girl” actor reflected on her experience attending the recent London premiere of “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” with a quip about Beyoncé and Swift’s level of fame.

“Neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom,” she jokingly wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, addressing the two singers. “There’s space for us all.”

Lively’s post featured a slideshow of photos that showed her at Thursday’s premiere, alongside her longtime friend Swift. She can be seen greeting Beyoncé in one photo, and hugging the “Bad Blood” singer in another.

Elsewhere in the post, the “Shallows” actor discussed the importance of female friendships and female empowerment.

“When I grew up, women were always pit against one another,” she wrote. “It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception.”

She added that it’s important to teach younger generations “the power in aligning rather than dividing.”

Blake Lively is photographed at the London premiere of "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" on Thursday in England.

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” film, which hit theaters Friday, gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her journey throughout her Renaissance World Tour.

Swift made an Instagram post of her own about the movie’s London premiere. On Friday, she shared a slideshow of photos from the event, writing in the post’s caption, “Got invited to London by The Queen.”

Beyoncé had similarly supported Swift’s concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which was released in October.

Queen Bey attended the “Eras Tour” movie’s Los Angeles premiere — much to the excitement of Swift.

She celebrated Beyoncé’s attendance on Instagram, writing that the “Break My Soul” singer taught her and every other artist “to break rules and defy industry norms.”

“She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale,” Swift wrote.

