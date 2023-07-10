Blake Lively Cozies Up to a Toucan in Silly Video Celebrating Her New Betty Buzz Cans

The actress wanted “two cans from Amazon” — not toucans from the Amazon

Buzz Betty/YouTube

Hey Upper East Siders, we’ve got a bit of a mix-up.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Blake Lively, actress and founder of Betty Buzz, recently shared a hilarious video promoting her line of non-alcoholic mixers expanding to a new can design. The ad is also in honor of Amazon Prime Day (July 11-12), when Betty Buzz will be 30% off.

Placed squarely in a landscape of greenery, Lively, 35, looks confused as she stuns in a structured wide-shoulder suit. As birds squawk behind her, the Gossip Girl actress pleads her case.

“I ordered two cans from Amazon,” Lively states, before the camera pans back to reveal an orange-beaked toucan on the branch directly next to her. The tropical bird then flies down to her waist level, eventually biting at her suit.

“Not a f–----- toucan from the Amazon,” Lively spouts off.

Betty Buzz

The camera then cuts to a hand cracking open a can of Lively’s Betty Buzz sparkling grapefruit soda.

In a separate statement, Lively touted her cans as a perfect Prime Day purchase.

“We’ve been working hard to bring you Betty Buzz in cans so I couldn’t be happier to offer them at a 30% discount on Amazon for Prime Day,” said Lively. “Our glass bottles will always be our premium staple, but cans are key for ease, for storage, for parties, you name it. And having our cans on Prime is also key for making sure your mom no longer calls you weekly to restock her. Hi mom! Meet the subscription button. Please. Also. Call me back. I still have your shoes here.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress launched her line of mixers back in 2021. The new cans will be available in three of the brand's flavor: sparkling grapefruit, sparkling lemon lime, and Meyer lemon club soda. They also make ginger beer and tonic water (in the traditional glass bottles).

Betty Buzz

Related: Blake Lively 'Surprised' by Support of Her Mixers as a Non-Drinker: 'Thought I'd Be an Outlier'

Since the launch of Betty Buzz, Lively has also expanded with Betty Booze, a variety of hard seltzer flavors.

“These are the recipes I've been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I'm tired. So here they are in a can. Enjoy. Responsibly…ish," said Lively, who recently welcomed her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. They also share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

“Drinking isn’t my thing. But for f* sake, flavor is,” she wrote. “Homemade recipes. Real fruit. Real ingredients. Quality booze. No crap. Also a real-time saver. Which is why I really did it."

Betty Booze launched with three flavors: sparkling tequila with lime shiso, sparkling tequila with oak smoked lemonade, and sparkling bourbon with apple ginger sour cherry.

When not battling tropical toucans, Lively has taken on a variety of acting projects in recent months. Most notably, the actress is set to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us. The movie’s production was recently put on hold for the WGA strike.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.