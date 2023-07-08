The release date for It Ends With Us has been confirmed and it's pretty soon

Colleen Hoover fans prepare yourself - It Ends With Us is officially getting made into a movie. We know, we're still screaming too. It Ends With Us was the book of TikTok of last year, with over 2 billion views associated with the book's hashtag and plenty of celeb fans including Kylie Jenner.

And now that it's going to be made into a film, this is everything you need to know about the It Ends With Us adaptation.

Is there a release date for It Ends With Us?

Yes! After months of anticipation the release date for It Ends With Us has been confirmed and the film is set to be released on 9th February 2024. Um, that's not even that far away? Let the countdown begin!

The movie has been in the works since 2019, but filming only began in May in New Jersey earlier this year.

A month later half of the filming had been completed but production was then halted due to the writers strike, it's expected to resume once the strike is over.

Colleen Hoover defends It Ends With Us after fan backlash

After a number of behind the scenes photos of Blake Lively on set as main character Lily were shared in spring this year, many fans of the novel were less than impressed by the looks.

Many suggested the costumes Blake was wearing were nothing like how they had imagined the character of Lily.

And now following the backlash Colleen Hoover, the writer of It Ends With Us, has responded saying she's not worried about the adaptation's costumes.

Speaking to Jenna Bush Hager at Book Bonanza last week Hoover said: "I don’t remember describing outfits at all. I don’t care what they have on. In my head, it’s about the conversation they’re having and the story. It’s the same way in the movie."

Colleen added fans had only seen a few looks that were "completely out of context" and insisted she's not worried about the film adaptation.

In fact, she went onto say she cried whilst watching footage of the film on set recently.

"I got to see the footage they filmed thus far," she said. "I’m not a crier — I know that I write emotional books, but I’m not an emotional person — and I cried so much on set."

Ok, we're so not ready for this movie.

It Ends With Us behind-the-scenes photos

In spring 2023, filming on the adaptation of It Ends With Us began in New York, with Blake Lively stepping out in character as Lily. And, er, judging by the reaction on social media, it's safe to say fans have some *thoughts* about her outfits.

Getty Images

As one fan put it, "Photos from the set of It Ends with Us were released today. I love Blake Lively, but this is not Lily Bloom. Not even close. Why does she look so frumpy and disheveled? And like 20 years older than described in the books? Let’s discuss."

Someone else said, "Maybe we just need to trust the process, but I kind of just hate that they decided to cast so much older than what the characters in the book were" while a third added, "The wig, the outfit, none of this is reading a young girl in her twenties starting life in the big city."

Eek.

Who's been cast in It Ends With Us?

Most recently, It Ends With Us revealed Atlas had officially been cast. According to Deadline, Brandon Sklenar from 1923 will play Atlas, Lily's love interest from school who comes back into her life when she bumps into him at a restaurant.

Reacting to the news, author Colleen Hoover wrote on her Instagram, "They announced Atlas!

Cannot wait for this. Loving the cast so far. Feels like a dream 😍"

Randy Shropshire - Getty Images





Blake Lively has been cast as the lead Lily. Colleen Hoover announced the news herself on her Instagram (26th January) saying: "Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively. Blake Lively, y’all. She’s my dream Lily."

Getty Images

Colleen also announced Ryle will be played by Jane The Virgin's Justin Baldoni, who will also be directing and producing the film through his production company Wayfarer Entertainment company.

Speaking about Justin as Ryle, Colleen said: "When I first met Justin Baldoni, who is directing the film for It Ends With Us, I immediately wanted him to be Ryle. I just thought that he had what it takes to play that character. The good news is he’s gonna be Ryle. So we have our Ryle and our Lily."

Arnold Turner - Getty Images

We're so excited!

What is It Ends With Us about?

It Ends With Us will be an adaption of the novel of the same name, by BookTok's favourite author Colleen Hoover.

The novel was released in 2016 and has since sold over one million copies, thanks in part to its popularity on TikTok. The story is inspired by the relationship between Hoover's own mother and father, and she's previously described it as "the hardest book I've ever written".

The novel is centred around Lily, a college graduate who moves to Boston in the hope of opening up her own flower shop. There, she falls in love with neurosurgeon Ryle, whilst also grappling with the memories of her past love Atlas, and coming to terms with the abuse in her parent's relationship.

But when Atlas suddenly reappears, Lily's entire life with Ryle is threatened. Whilst we don't know how close to the book the film will be, we're hoping it's going to be as faithful an adaptation as possible.

Is there a trailer for It Ends With Us?

At the moment we have no footage or pictures of It Ends With Us as the film is still in the early stages of production, but we're really excited for the day we do!

