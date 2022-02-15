Blake Lively Calls Her Valentine's Day Outfit Vibe 'Chic 80-Year-Old Woman'

Blake Lively/Instagram

When it comes to fashion, no one loves a theme more than Blake Lively. The woman who brought us DIY Manolo Blahniks and heart hair just elevated her dressing game once again in honor of Valentine's Day. And in her own words, she "prematurely" aged her outfit.

Lively took to her Instagram stories to share a peek at her Valentine's Day 2022 ensemble, which featured a very on-theme white, red and pink checkered jacket, teamed with layers of heart necklaces, a ruby heart ring with a diamond halo (which may look familiar) and matching earrings, plus a bold lip.

"It's Valentine's Day, and you desperately want to prematurely be a chic 80 year old woman. Go!," she cheekily captioned the slide.

If Lively's ruby heart ring is giving you déjà vu, that's because you've seen it before. The star wore it to an event at the Empire State Building last year, where she promoted her Betty Buzz line of non-alcoholic mixers.

That same ring was worn by Taylor Swift in her "I Bet You Think About Me" music video , which Lively directed and for which she has since been nominated for an ACM.

Lively didn't let Valentine's Day pass without showing some love to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, sharing a smiling, blurry selfie alongside the actor with the caption, "Find me a better friend. I'll wait..."

The couple recently had a Broadway date night celebrating the opening of The Music Man in support of their close friend Hugh Jackman.

Lively pulled out all the style stops for the occasion, wearing a royal purple Sergio Hudson suit and statement jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz and Brent Neale.

"Back to business," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram showcasing her sexy ensemble.

Lively even did her own hair for the occasion, but relied on her friend and makeup artist Kristofer Buckle to finish the look with some glam makeup.