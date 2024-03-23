Blake Lively apologizes for Princess Kate 'photoshop fails' post after cancer revelation

Blake Lively is apologizing for making light of Princess Kate's Mother's Day photo editing incident.

The "Gossip Girl" alum took to her Instagram story on Friday to apologize for posting a now-deleted photo of herself sitting poolside in pigtails, with a thumbs up, holding a can of a Betty beverage on Instagram last week.

"I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the 'photoshop fails frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry," Lively wrote. "Sending love and well wishes to all, always."

Actress Blake Lively, pictured here, is addressing a now-deleted Instagram post that poked fun at Princess Kate before the royal made a brief return to public life to address her cancer diagnosis in an announcement video Friday.

On Friday, Kensington Palace announced that Princess Kate had underwent surgery and been diagnosed with cancer in an announcement video.

In the original post, Lively announced oak smoked lemonade and apple ginger sour cherry mocktails and smoky pineapple tequila and oak smoked lemonade bourbon cocktails for her Betty sparkling beverage company, which she launched in 2021.

"I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA," Lively said at the time.

Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer; King Charles III, Harry and Meghan react

Princess Kate reveals cancer diagnosis

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally, for all the messages of support and for your understanding while I've been recovering from surgery," the princess says on bench, in a striped sweater, surrounded by lush lawn. "It's been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team that has been taking care of me for which I am so grateful."

She continued by explaining her major abdominal surgery earlier this year, in January, in London.

"At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Princess Kate continued. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

Kate called her diagnosis a "huge shock" for her family, adding that she and Prince William have done "everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

In a statement shared with People and British news outlet The Guardian, King Charles III, who was also diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, said he is "so proud of Catherine (the Princess of Wales) for her courage in speaking as she did."

In a joint statement, Princess Kate's in-laws Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan spoke out about the diagnosis.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the pair said Friday.

