QB Blake LaRussa will leave Old Dominion to go to divinity school

Blake LaRussa will leave Old Dominion for divinity school. (AP)

Blake LaRussa is moving on from Old Dominion. The junior has decided to forego his final season of eligibility to attend divinity school.

After being a walk-on at Old Dominion, LaRussa defied expectations, becoming the starting quarterback during his sophomore season. He lost that job after a few games, but managed to get it back in surprising fashion as a junior.

LaRussa spurred the team’s unlikely win against Virginia Tech during this season. Virginia Tech was ranked No. 13 at the time. LaRussa passed for 495 yards and four scores in the 49-35 win. Old Dominion scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

LaRussa released a statement explaining his decision to leave Old Dominion:

“It has been an incredible journey with Old Dominion football, but I would like to announce that I will be moving on from football after I graduate this spring and will be going into full-time ministry. This fall [2019] I will be going to seminary school to start my Master’s of divinity. I am so grateful for all my coaches and teammates who I have grown so close with these past four years. I want to thank all of them for all that they have done for me as well as all the support they have shown me in making this life decision.”

“I’ve made memories with this team and these coaches that I will never forget the rest of my life. I am confident entering this next chapter of my life and excited to pursue what I have always known to be my heart’s greatest desire, and that is to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ and help people find hope.”

The move leaves Old Dominion without a starter next season. The team will hold an open competition to determine who will replace LaRussa under center.

“Everyone associated with our program is very proud of Blake and the decision he has made for his future,” ODU coach Bobby Wilder said. “From the moment he walked on campus he represented our program ‘aim high’ philosophy. He will always be a great representative of Old Dominion University and a future leader of our country.”

