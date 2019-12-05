Blake Griffin steps over Giannis Antetokounmpo as tensions build in Detroit

Tempers flared all night between the Detriot Pistons’ Blake Griffin and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league’s reigning MVP, as the Bucks defeated the Pistons 127-103.

Midway through the second quarter in Detroit, Griffin elbowed Antetokounmpo in the face, and the Bucks star did not take kindly to it. The two got in each other’s faces as teammates rushed to prevent a further scuffle.

Giannis didn't like that Blake Griffin elbow. pic.twitter.com/jt09Hi676i — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 5, 2019

In the third quarter, Antetokounmpo let his play do the talking, aggressively blocking Griffin’s layup attempt.

Less than a minute later, Antetokounmpo hit the floor after getting fouled on a double team by Bruce Brown and Griffin. Griffin stepped over Antetokounmpo’s legs, Allen Iverson style. Bucks players took exception and Khris Middleton immediately confronted Griffin.

The “Greek Freak” got the last laugh, however, as he racked up 35 points and nine rebounds as his team won by 24.

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmp were butting heads all night in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

