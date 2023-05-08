Blake Griffin & Ryan Kalil’s Mortal Media Hires Tessie Goodrich As VP Film & Television

EXCLUSIVE: Mortal Media, Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil’s Los Angeles-based film and television production company, is expanding its senior leadership team with the addition of Tessie Goodrich as Vice President of Film and Television. In her new role, she will focus on development and production across Mortal Media’s scripted and unscripted slates.

Goodrich moves to Mortal Media from David E. Talbert and Lyn Sisson-Talbert’s production company Golden Alchemy, where she served as VP of Development. Prior to Golden Alchemy, Goodrich served as VP of Development and production at film financier The H Collective, where she acted as production executive on features Brightburn and The Parts You Lose. Previously, she held positions at Miramax, the motion picture department at John Wells Productions and the motion picture talent division at ICM.

Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil.

Goodrich joins under Mortal Media’s President of Film & TV Noah Weinstein, and will report to him and the company’s co-founders Griffin and Kalil. The founding duo takes an uniquely hands-on approach to all projects under the Mortal banner at the earliest stages of creative and development.

“Tessie has incredible creative instincts that complement the slate we’ve been building,” said Kalil, Co-Founder of Mortal. “We could not be more excited to have her join our team, and we look forward to the new projects she champions.”

Mortal Media recently inked a multi-year first-look deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment, in which Mortal will develop and produce a range of scripted and unscripted projects across film and TV. The production company is also the creative force behind the upcoming reboot of White Men Can’t Jump starring Jack Harlow for Disney/20th Century Studios — set to premiere May 19th on Hulu.

Mortal is also behind the recent Apple TV+ sci-fi dramedy series Hello Tomorrow!, starring Emmy-winner Billy Crudup, and is currently in development on both scripted and unscripted film and series projects across Netflix, Paramount, FX, Disney, and more.

