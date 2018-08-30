Blake Griffin goes toe-to-toe with comedian Jeff Ross on 'Roast Battle'

Pistons star Blake Griffin will attempt to lead Detroit back to the playoffs under new coach Dwane Casey when the 2018-19 season arrives. But he's still got free time before training camp begins, so why not trade a few jokes with a professional comedian?

Griffin, who has already laid the foundation for a future stand-up career, appeared on Tuesday night's episode of "Roast Battle" to compete against Jeff Ross, often called "The Roastmaster General" for his cold-blooded shots at multiple Comedy Central roasts. Despite Ross' impressive resume, Griffin didn't back down from the challenge. He had some sharp lines up his sleeve.

MORE: LeBron's new HBO show delivers candid, captivating conversation

(Note: The language used by Griffin and Ross... yeah, not safe for work.)

Story Continues

Despite Griffin's best effort, Ross took home the win. The panel of judges (comedians Anthony Jeselnik, Nikki Glaser and Pete Davidson) voted 2-1 in favor of Ross, though Griffin received high marks for his work.

Now we just need the Blake Griffin vs. Zaza Pachulia battle Pistons fans have been waiting to see.