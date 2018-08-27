Blake Bortles provides meals for Jacksonville shooting first responders

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is doing what he can to help his city in the wake of the Jacksonville shooting (AP Photo)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles gave a little back to his ailing city Monday, providing meals to first responders who were on the scene of the Jacksonville Landing mass shooting Sunday.

The Blake Bortles Foundation enlisted the services of Mambos Cuban Café to serve hot meals to Sunday’s first responders during a lunch and dinner timeframe.

In collaboration with #MambosCubanCafe we invite all first responders to come to 501 E Bay St for a hot meal today. Food will be available at 1:30pm & again for a 2nd shift at 5:00pm. Thank you to all for your service to our wonderful city! #TheLandingMassShooting #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/Kbiiuseuwj — Blake Bortles Foundation (@BB5Foundation) August 27, 2018





Bortles himself sent a thank you to all who were involved. “Thank you for everything that you do!” the note read, according to ESPN. “Your service today and every day is greatly appreciated!”

Jacksonville police expressed their gratitude for the meal on Twitter:

Thank you @BB5Foundation for the delicious @MambosCubanJax for the guys that worked so hard this weekend! Your generosity is greatly appreciated! pic.twitter.com/O6wtNOIMXM — FOP5-30 (@TheRealFOP530) August 27, 2018

Story Continues





The first responders sprung to action when shots were fired during a Madden NFL 2019 video game tournament. Players were gathered at the Landing’s GLHF Game Bar next to Chicago Pizza restaurant, about a mile from TIAA Bank Field, where Bortles’ Jaguars play. Two people were killed and eleven others injured in the tragic incident.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Jeff Passan: MLB attendance is spooking owners

• Patriots’ Brady hangs up during live radio interview

• Tiger on Trump: ‘We all must respect the office’

• Pat Forde: Fearless predictions for college football

