Blair Kinghorn misses vital late penalty as Australia narrowly sink Scotland

Michael Aylwin
·4 min read

Just when we expect them to win, Scotland lose. Australia may have lost the last three against their hosts, but they held their nerve to sneak a precious win at the start of their tour of Europe. Blair Kinghorn had a chance to win it for Scotland, but he pulled a long-range penalty in the last minute of the match. If only he had chosen to go for the posts earlier, Scotland might not have needed it.

There was much to encourage them, not least the performance of Kinghorn himself as a playmaker. But for every plus there was a minus, very often from the same player. Glen Young came on in the first half and played well, but a yellow card in the second half for a dangerous clear-out proved costly. Australia scored their try while he was away.

Related: Scotland v Australia: rugby union Test match – live

It was that kind of game. Good one moment, poor the next. There was plenty to encourage both teams from the word go, and plenty to drive them mad with frustration – certainly their coaches. Australia turned round 6-5 ahead, which they might argue was fair reward for a confident start. Bernard Foley’s penalty on the stroke of half-time earned them that lead, but the hard work had been put in earlier, particularly in the first quarter.

That said, Scotland had opened the scoring in that period with practically their first attack of the match after 10 minutes – and a fabulous try it was too, for Ollie Smith, the young full-back making his home debut. Sione Tuipulotu carried hard off a lineout, before showing soft hands a phase or two later to find Kinghorn on the loop. The fly-half drew in Foley and released Smith through a gap. His first step beat one, and his second to beat the last man was glorious. Stuart Hogg might have been missing, but even he would have been proud of the footwork.

At that point Scotland would have been feeling quite pleased with themselves. They had defended manfully against waves of Australian pressure, and here their clinical attack had yielded fruit at the first attempt. Very All Blacks.

If only they had shown similar ruthlessness in the second quarter. Twice in the same period of pressure they declined penalties in front of the post. From the first attack, Tuipulotu took his eye off Kinghorn’s long pass to him out wide to waste one chance. No matter, they returned for another penalty in front, which was tapped, before Young was held up over the line. Which these days means the end of such periods of pressure.

Minutes later, with Scotland again pressing, the good work was undone when Pierre Schoeman inexplicably chose to launch himself, Schuperman-style, over the next tackler. Penalty against Scotland. Foley was less shy of the posts, pulling three points back after a quarter of an hour, before edging the Wallabies into the lead with the last kick of the half.

Scotland responded almost immediately upon the restart. They scored 10 points in the third quarter to put themselves more than a score ahead. Kinghorn scored them all. The rangy playmaker showed off the pace that makes him such a fine full-back too, when he was on to a loose ball after Mark Bennett’s tackle had defused an Australian attack. Kinghorn streaked clear of the field, deftly kicked the ball ahead a further two times, before collecting to score.

Ten minutes later, having sent a couple of penalties to touch, Kinghorn finally pointed at the posts when Foley was caught offside. Scotland had a nine-point lead. Alas, Scotland’s discipline let them down in the crucial minutes round the hour mark. Young, who had played so well, caught Tate McDermott in the head during a clear-out just as Scotland were pressing so hard.

He was sent to the sin bin, and Australia capitalised. They set up an attacking lineout and worked a sweet try, forwards and backs combining slickly to set up James Slipper for a tilt at the line. It was successful.

With 10 minutes remaining and two points in arrears, Australia were only too happy to point at the posts when awarded a penalty for offside. Foley converted to set up the finale. When Taniela Tupous was penalised at a breakdown, Kinghorn pulled the penalty from a little over 40 metres on the left.

