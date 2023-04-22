Blaine Perkins walks away from scary rollover crash at Talladega NASCAR Xfinity race

Driver Blaine Perkins walked away from a scary car wreck in which his car flipped at least six times during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega.

While racing at Talladega Superspeedway, Dexter Stacey clipped the yellow No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro that Perkins drives for Our Motorsports. Perkins' car went airborne, landed on the roof and barrel-rolled down the speedway as parts of the car flew off.

Stacey, who drives No. 66 Chevrolet Camaro for MBM Motorsports, veered into the opposite direction and crashed hard into the inside wall. The race was red-flagged.

Both Perkins and Stacey were able to climb out of their cars under their own power.

A wild crash for Blaine Perkins. A huge hit for Dexter Stacey. Everyone is okay. Wow. https://t.co/Zf7MwyVQaz pic.twitter.com/qZ6K4hh4qo — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 22, 2023

NASCAR officials said Stacey was evaluated and released from the infield care center, while Perkins was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for further evaluation.

