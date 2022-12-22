Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcin Tybura added to UFC Fight Night on Feb. 4

A heavyweight matchup between Marcin Tybura and Blagoy Ivanov is the latest addition to a February UFC Fight Night event.

MMA Junkie confirmed with multiple people close to the situation that Tybura (23-7 MMA, 10-6 UFC) and Ivanov (19-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC) have agreed to clash at UFC Fight Night on Feb. 4, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN+. The people requested anonymity because UFC has to make an official announcement.

MMA Underground was first to report the news of the booking.

Ivanov, 36, returned from a two-year layoff in May and defeated Marcos Rogerio de Lima by unanimous decision at UFC 274. The victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Bulgarian, but both defeats came by split decision against Augusto Sakai and Derrick Lewis.

He’ll attempt to continue momentum against divisional mainstay Tybura. The 37-year-old from Poland has won six of his past seven fights, including a sizable upset of the previously undefeated Alexandr Romanov at UFC 278 in August. During his current run, Tybura has also beaten Ben Rothwell, Greg Hardy and Walt Harris, with his only setback coming against former Bellator champ Alexander Volkov.

The latest lineup for UFC Fight Night on Feb. 4 now includes:

Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcin Tybura

Mandy Bohm vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Devin Clark vs. Da-un Jung

Adam Fugitt vs. Yusaku Kinoshita

Junyong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Dooho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson

