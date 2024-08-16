Blades sign Rak-Sakyi & Norrington-Davies pens new deal

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is Sheffield United's 10th signing this summer [Getty Images]

Sheffield United have signed Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on a season-long loan deal and Rhys Norrington-Davies has agreed a new deal until 2027.

Rak-Sakyi, 21, made eight appearances for the Eagles last season and scored 15 goals in 43 matches in a loan spell with League One Charlton in 2022-23,

"The plan that the gaffer [Chris Wilder] had for me when we spoke was good to hear, that was why I decided to come," he told the club website.

"It was my first choice, I didn't take in the outside noise, when I spoke to the gaffer I knew it was the right place for me.

"I want to play more football, this is about me getting out and playing as many games as I can."

Norrington-Davies, 25, made his first appearance since February in Tuesday's 4-2 Carabao Cup win over Wrexham.

The Wales defender suffered a hamstring injury which kept him out for the second half of last season.