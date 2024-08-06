Blades sign Leicester's Souttar on loan

Sheffield United have signed Australia defender Harry Souttar on a season-long loan from Leicester City.

The 25-year-old has arrived in time for Friday's Championship season opener away to Preston North End.

He joined Leicester for a reported £15m in January 2023, signing a five-and-a-half-year contract, but has only made 16 appearances for the Foxes so far.

"Getting someone of Harry's calibre and experience is a huge plus, and he'll add some steel to our defensive unit," said United boss Chris Wilder.

"His height and power are exactly what we've been looking for since we lost a couple of experienced heads, but with the loan market we have had to bide our time a little in order to get him here."

Souttar was born in Scotland and began his career at Dundee United before moving to Stoke City, where he played 71 games between 2017 and January 2023.

He switched international allegiances to Australia in 2019 and two years ago was in their squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

"I spoke to the gaffer a few times, but he didn't have to sell the club to me at all," Souttar said.

"I've known some of the lads here and know about the club's ethos and vision. I feel this will be a great partnership at this stage of my career and I am raring to go."

He is United's fifth signing since their relegation from the Premier League, following Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum, Kieffer Moore, Callum O’Hare and Harrison Burrows.