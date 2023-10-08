‘Blade Runner’ Chops Northern Ireland Filming Plans; Amazon Will Return Funding Money

Blade Runner is the latest big-budget product to announce changes to its shooting schedule this year, with the TV series no longer set to be filmed in Northern Ireland.

The BBC reports that the series titled Blade Runner 2099, commissioned by streamer Amazon Video with original film director Ridley Scott on board as an executive producer, was due to be filmed on location in Belfast, based out of Belfast Harbour Studios. Filming on the series was previously delayed due to the actors and writers’ strike.

While the reason for the change remains unclear, the chief executive of Northern Ireland Screen Richard Williams has expressed his disappointment in a statement:

“We are conscious that these difficult decisions do happen in the screen industry, particularly with the most expensive projects which carry the greatest expectations.

“This obviously leaves a gap in Northern Ireland’s production schedule and Northern Ireland Screen will do everything it can to plug that gap as quickly as possible, mindful that many freelance crew and supply chain companies were relying on this project for work.”

The BBC reports that Northern Ireland Screen had given the production £4.1m in screen funding, money which will now be returned.

The series was planned as a 10-parter, following on from the events of the films. Harrison Ford starred in the original 1982 film. While the first film enjoyed a meagre initial box office, it enjoyed longrunning cult status with sci-fi fans, and the sequel Blade Runner 2049, co-starring Ford and Ryan Gosling, made $267m on its release in 2017.

