Blade Runner 2099 series filming in Belfast delayed

The filming of the major TV series Blade Runner 2099 in Belfast has been delayed.

BBC News NI understands a strike by Hollywood TV and film writers is one of the factors behind the postponement, with filming unlikely to resume before spring 2024.

The series, based on the iconic Blade Runner films, is due to be shot at Belfast Harbour Studios.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ireland's industry body NI Screen has been contacted for comment.

Richard Williams, NI Screen's chief executive, had announced details of the series in October 2022 when launching the organisation's four-year strategy until 2026.

Blade Runner 2099 was commissioned by the streaming giant Amazon with Sir Ridley Scott, who directed the original 1982 Blade Runner film, as executive producer.

A previous sequel to the original film, Blade Runner 2049, starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling was released in 2017.

More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are taking action over pay and a greater share of the profits from streaming services.

A number of high-profile TV shows in the USA have been off-air since early May as a result.

But as the strike continues other series are likely to be pushed back and delayed.

It is not known how many crew and staff in Northern Ireland will be affected by the delay of Blade Runner 2099.

Another major film, a live-action version of the animated hit How To Train Your Dragon, is currently in production in Northern Ireland.

Changes to the timescales of major productions are not uncommon in the film and TV industry.

A major expansion to Belfast Harbour Studios is currently being built, including a new virtual production facility called Screen Ulster.