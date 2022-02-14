Blackstone takes $6.3bn gamble on troubled casino operator

·1 min read
A general view of Crown Towers in Melbourne, Australia.
A general view of Crown Towers in Melbourne, Australia.

Troubled Australian gaming group Crown Resorts agreed to be taken over by US private equity giant Blackstone.

The Melbourne-based firm said on Monday that its board has backed Blackstone's A$8.9bn (£4.7bn; $6.3bn) buyout offer.

The deal gives high-profile billionaire James Packer the opportunity to exit the business, which has faced scandals and regulatory scrutiny.

Crown, which runs integrated resorts in Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, previously rejected a lower bid from Blackstone.

Chairman Ziggy Switkowski said the latest offer was more than 10% higher than Blackstone's initial bid, which it made almost a year ago.

"We believe the Blackstone transaction represents an attractive outcome for shareholders," he said.

Crown is under scrutiny from regulators, who allege the company had knowingly dealt with criminal organisations then misled authorities about it.

The gambling licence for its flagship casino in Sydney remains suspended more than a year after it was scheduled to open.

Meanwhile, Crown's casino in Melbourne has been told it must operate under the supervision of a government-appointed manager for two years.

Mr Packer, who has trimmed his stake in the business, still has a 37% share of the company.

He stepped down from Crown's board in 2018 because of "mental health issues".

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Black members of Biden's Cabinet mark Black History Month

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet on Thursday celebrated Black History Month by discussing their roles, some of which are historic firsts. Actor Taraji P. Henson and athletes Sloane Stephens and Nneka Ogwumike also took part in a separate discussion on the importance of mental health and wellness among Blacks. Cedric Richmond, a former congressman who also is Black and is a top adviser to the president, moderated a conversation about Black leadership with t

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Overlooked Higgins, Boyd complete Bengals receiving trio

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja'Marr Chase gets most of the attention at receiver for Cincinnati with his big-play ability opening up the offense and helping the Bengals reach the Super Bowl. The addition of Chase this season wouldn't have been nearly as consequential for the Bengals if not for the standout play from the two returning receivers in Cincinnati. With Tee Higgins providing the big-bodied outside receiver who thrives on winning contested catches and Tyler Boyd excelling in the middle of the fi

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Canada books spot in Olympic women's hockey final with rout of Switzerland

    Canada has earned its shot at Olympic women's hockey redemption. The Canadians beat Switzerland 10-3 on Monday in Beijing to secure their place in the gold-medal game on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET. The latest victory continued Canada's unbeaten run in this tournament, having outscored opponents 54-8. But none of that overwhelming success will matter much if Canada is forced to settle for silver just as it did four years ago when it dropped the final in a shootout against the U.S. in Pyeongchang. Th

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • NFL Players gather for greater good at Payton event

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Heyward was helping one group of children plant in the garden at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, while Harrison Phillips was lobbing passes to another set of kids. The two defensive linemen were among a group of NFL players who turned out Friday for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year event, a chance for the league to honor and promote volunteerism. Over a slightly chaotic 90 minutes, players and local children planted, played and stuffed grocery bags with food

  • The NHL teams defying pre-season expectations

    The Nashville Predators refuse to be bad, it's not all doom and gloom in California but the Montreal Canadiens are playing like the worst team in the salary cap era. Which NHL team has defied pre-season expectations?

  • Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gold medal in Beijing. The Court of Arbitration for Sport released its ruling less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that lasted into early Monday morning that the 15-year-old Valieva, the favorite for the women’s individual gold, does not need to be provisionally s

  • Canada's Crawford wins bronze in men's Alpine combined after missing podium twice

    BEIJING — Jack Crawford just kept pushing himself through each subsequent event of the Beijing Olympics until he finally reached a podium. The Toronto native won bronze in men's Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after missing out on a medal in his first two events of the Games. He was fourth in the men's downhill on Monday — missing the podium by seven hundredths of a second — and then placing sixth in the men's super-G on Tuesday. "I’ve taken on this new mentality of how do I

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Canada's Steven Dubois wins short track Olympic silver medal

    Soaking in the moment, a beaming Steven Dubois wasn't ready to share his feelings on being a first-time Olympic medallist. "If I think about it I feel like I'm going to cry," he told Radio-Canada after reaching the short track podium in his Winter Games debut. "I feel once I get the medal, the little box, everything … I can't wait to celebrate with my teammates." Dubois, the unlikeliest medal threat of Canada's speed skating trio in the men's 1,500 metres, captured silver in a penalty-filled com

  • Canada's Grondin, O'Dine add to Beijing medal haul with bronze in mixed snowboard cross

    Canada's snowboard cross tandem of Éliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine added to Canada's medal haul with a bronze in the mixed snowboard cross event on Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China. It is Canada's eighth bronze medal and 13th total as the Beijing Olympics hit the halfway point. Grondin, of Sainte-Marie, Que., and O'Dine, of Prince George, B.C., finished 23.20 seconds behind Americans Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis who won gold, and Italy's Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli who took the si

  • What Thaddeus Young brings to the Raptors

    The Goran Dragic era with the Toronto Raptors has come to an end. The veteran point guard has been traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thaddeaus Young, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-rounder. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Over COVID, Meyers Taylor gets Olympic bobsled training runs

    BEIJING (AP) — U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor has, finally, made it to the Olympic track. The worst of her coronavirus scare that started with a positive test on Jan. 29 is behind her — she’s testing negative now, as are her husband and young son — and the three-time Olympic medalist was able to participate in the first official session of women’s monobob training on Thursday. “We’ve seen a lot of people struggle to clear the tests, so I really wasn’t sure what would happen,” Meyers Taylor

  • Olympics Live: Germany’s Geiger wins gold in Nordic combined

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany's Vinzenz Geiger has won a men's Nordic combined gold, rallying from a 1-minute, 26-second deficit to cross the finish line first in a 10K cross-country race after ranking 11th in ski jumping earlier in the day. Joergen Graabak of Norway earned silver Wednesday night and Lukas Greiderer of Austria took bronze. Japan’s Ryota Yamamoto jumped 108 meters (354 feet) and had 133 points in the first part of event, giving him a 38-sec

  • Top-seeded US 'not satisfied' by early success at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The young United States men's hockey team can't get no satisfaction from going undefeated in the preliminary round at the Olympics. Rolling into the quarterfinals as the only team to win all three of its group games in regulation, the young Americans are suddenly among the favorites to win the gold medal. Their next test is a matchup against the winner of the Slovakia-Germany qualification round game with Sweden or Canada potentially up next in the semifinals. “A lot of these play