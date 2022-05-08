Blackstenius sinks West Ham to no avail as Arsenal miss out on WSL title

Arsenal did what they had to do in the final game of the season: win against West Ham and hope that Chelsea slipped up against Manchester United. They did the former with two goals and a clean sheet, despite a steely defensive performance from the hosts’ defence in the first half.

The latter, however, is where their collective hopes were dashed. Chelsea, who were initially pegged back twice, scored four unanswered goals thanks to the efforts of Sam Kerr and Guro Reiten, securing a final home victory and a consecutive Women’s Super League title.

Related: Chelsea pip Arsenal to WSL title on dramatic final day – live reaction!

Though the Gunners have every right to be heartbroken, this performance, full of its usual zip and vigour, represented everything that has gone right for Jonas Eidevall and his side this season.

In the first half West Ham restricted Arsenal from operating centrally, forcing Beth Mead and her teammates to the flanks with a high-pressing 3-5-2 system. Where the defenders Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy would usually have time to spray the ball across the field and instigate counterattacks, this time they were either occupied by Kate Longhurst or Hawa Cissoko, or busy breaking up counters.

Eidevall seemed to catch the drift of that particular trick, shouting at his players from the managerial box to “defend short” – in other words, keep the ball in dangerous areas to help create chances and continue to cultivate the pressure.

The best opportunity for it to unfold was on the West Ham left flank, where once again Mead was galloping down to provide her side with some creative joy. Having scored in her past three away games in the league, the conditions were ripe to strike a fourth time.

Instead she zipped crosses into the box, often finding Vivianne Miedema and Caitlin Foord; both had their fair share of pops at goal but were smothered by one of the West Ham back three on every occasion.

The home defence were being kept on their toes and responding well. But there were gaps and spaces opening up that Foord and Miedema were bursting into with increasing levels of frequency.

Story continues

All evidence seemed to point to a forthcoming goal for Arsenal, and the attack needed no more encouragement than the injured yet very buoyant Jordan Nobbs, jumping up and down on the sidelines every time she got wind of another goal update in the game between Chelsea and Manchester United. Despite Arsenal’s ever-growing supremacy, however, West Ham managed to escape the first half unscathed.

After the break Arsenal brought on Stina Blackstenius for Foord, forcing West Ham deeper into their own box. It was a sensational move on Eidevall’s part as Blackstenius got to work. Her first move was to break the deadlock in the 61st minute, with a powerful drive into the box followed up by a low shot past Mackenzie Arnold.

Sign up for our new and free women’s football newsletter!

Five minutes later she was in the mix again, this time playing the supporting role to Steph Catley who thundered the ball into the goal with her left foot after picking up possession at the corner of the penalty box.

West Ham’s midfield seemed unable to keep up with Arsenal’s ferocity, having remained steadfast for so long. The goals, however, as they trickled in proved not to matter as Chelsea steadily regained the dominant position in their game.

At the final whistle, Arsenal, who had never previously finished second in the league – first, third and fourth, but never second – had no choice but to give up the ghost. Despite their best efforts, Chelsea’s own win proved to be enough to snatch the glory away from the north Londoners.