All Blacks win in Turin but struggle against a passionate Italy

New Zealand's Will Jordan is tackled by Italy's Monty Ioane during the Autumn Nations Series rugby union match between Italy and the All Blacks at the Allianz stadium, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

TURIN, Italy (AP) — New Zealand dominated Italy everywhere except the scoreboard in a tour-ending 29-11 win in autumn rugby on Saturday.

The All Blacks wanted to sign off 2024 in style and send off departing stalwarts Sam Cane and TJ Perenara with a flourish after five weeks in Yokohama, London, Dublin, Paris and Turin.

But Italy, humiliated by the All Blacks 96-17 last year at the Rugby World Cup, gave a passionate, committed effort to restrict New Zealand to its lowest score in this matchup in 15 years.

“We talked a lot during the week about how important it would be not to give up even for a second,” Italy stand-in captain Juan Ignacio Brex said. “At the World Cup, every little mental switchoff brought the All Blacks under our posts, we couldn't allow that. We wanted to show our attack and our attitude, and we did it. Now we have to work on the technical parts.”

New Zealand was held to 17-6 until the last 10 minutes when it conjured tries for backs Mark Tele'a and Beauden Barrett while Italy was down to 14 men.

But those tries were split by Italy's one and only try, to Tommaso Menoncello served up by his center partner Brex.

New Zealand carried for more than twice as many meters as Italy, beat 31 defenders, but suffered from 18 handling errors, only one more than Italy, 11 penalties and two yellow cards.

Italy saved its best for last this autumn after being smashed by Argentina and struggling past Georgia just six days ago.

The Italians, privileged to play the first non-football match in a sold-out Juventus Stadium, were on it from the outset, and Paolo Garbisi and Beauden Barrett traded penalties.

Moments after All Blacks captain Scott Barrett was sin-binned for a dangerous clearout, scrumhalf Cam Roigard snuck through the middle of Italy's ruck defense for the first try in the 24th minute.

Wing Monty Ioane typified Italy's defense when he made a try-saving tackle on Will Jordan from behind, got up, and made another try-saver on Wallace Sititi, forcing a forward pass.

But fullback Will Jordan typified the All Blacks' class, as Italy ran out of defenders and his 38th try in 41 tests passed Jonah Lomu on their all-time try-scoring list.

After the All Blacks survived Italy's siege of their try-line after halftime — though repeated fouls saw center Anton Lienert-Brown sin-binned — Italy then repelled 16 phases by New Zealand at the expense of replacement prop Simone Ferrari, also yellow-carded for too many fouls.

Ferrari's absence helped the All Blacks, who also got a lift from their bench, notably from Perenara, who had led his last All Blacks haka. As he came on for Roigard, fellow World Cup winner Cane departed to wide applause after his 104th and last test.

Italy's defense led by No. 8 Ross Vintcent with 21 tackles and Menoncello's 14 continued to swarm while a man down, but the All Blacks ruthlessly exploited the man advantage to give the scoreline a flattering look.

