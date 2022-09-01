All Blacks' starters unchanged for 2nd test vs Argentina

  • New Zealand's head coach Ian Foster holds the ball as his team warms up for the Rugby Championship test between South Africa and New Zealand at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    1/5

    South Africa New Zealand Rugby Championship

    New Zealand's head coach Ian Foster holds the ball as his team warms up for the Rugby Championship test between South Africa and New Zealand at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New Zealand's head coach Ian Foster, during the Rugby Championship test between South Africa and New Zealand at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela, South Africa, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    2/5

    South Africa New Zealand Rugby Championship

    New Zealand's head coach Ian Foster, during the Rugby Championship test between South Africa and New Zealand at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela, South Africa, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Argentina's head coach Michael Cheika, left, and New Zealand's head coach Ian Foster shake hands after Argentina won their Rugby Championship test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Martin Hunter/Photosport via AP)
    3/5

    New Zealand Argentina Rugby

    Argentina's head coach Michael Cheika, left, and New Zealand's head coach Ian Foster shake hands after Argentina won their Rugby Championship test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Martin Hunter/Photosport via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Argentina head coach Michael Cheika, right, and captain Julian Montoya celebrate their win over New Zealand in their Rugby Championship test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Martin Hunter/Photosport via AP)
    4/5

    New Zealand Argentina Rugby

    Argentina head coach Michael Cheika, right, and captain Julian Montoya celebrate their win over New Zealand in their Rugby Championship test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Martin Hunter/Photosport via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Michael Cheika, head coach of Argentina, left, and assistant coach Felipe Contepomi, stand on the field prior to a Rugby Championship match against Australia, at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
    5/5

    Argentina Australia Rugby Championship

    Michael Cheika, head coach of Argentina, left, and assistant coach Felipe Contepomi, stand on the field prior to a Rugby Championship match against Australia, at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Zealand's head coach Ian Foster holds the ball as his team warms up for the Rugby Championship test between South Africa and New Zealand at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
New Zealand's head coach Ian Foster, during the Rugby Championship test between South Africa and New Zealand at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela, South Africa, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Argentina's head coach Michael Cheika, left, and New Zealand's head coach Ian Foster shake hands after Argentina won their Rugby Championship test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Martin Hunter/Photosport via AP)
Argentina head coach Michael Cheika, right, and captain Julian Montoya celebrate their win over New Zealand in their Rugby Championship test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Martin Hunter/Photosport via AP)
Michael Cheika, head coach of Argentina, left, and assistant coach Felipe Contepomi, stand on the field prior to a Rugby Championship match against Australia, at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
STEVE McMORRAN
·3 min read

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand head coach Ian Foster has named an unchanged starting lineup for Saturday’s Rugby Championship test against Argentina at Hamilton, despite last week’s 25-18 loss to the Pumas which plunged the All Blacks to three straight home defeats for the first time in their history.

Foster has made his only changes on the bench where Dane Coles takes over from Codie Taylor as replacement hooker, lock Brodie Retallick returns from a facial injury sustained against Ireland in July, flanker Dalton Papali’i is recalled and flyhalf Beauden Barrett is back from a neck injury.

The starting lineup is also the one which beat South Africa 35-23 in Johannesburg three weeks ago, marking a rare occasion on which Foster has named the same 15 for three consecutive tests. In comments during the week Foster and captain Sam Cane stressed the need for consistency.

“We are obviously looking to build parts of our game and this week is another chance to do that,” Foster said in a statement Thursday after the team announcement. “This year’s Rugby Championship is extremely tight and that makes this weekend’s test an exciting opportunity.

“As a group this has been a week of refining areas where we know we can be better. It has been a good preparation in Hamilton so far and the hard work will need to continue so that we get a performance everyone can be proud of.”

Cane has personally been under scrutiny after recent poor form. He was replaced in the 66th minute last weekend after a defensive mis-read saw him penalized for tackling an opponent without the ball.

Cane said the All Blacks cannot dwell on recent losses.

“I think it just tests your resilience and your character,” he said. “You’ve got to pick yourself back up and focus on what’s important, and go again."

Meanwhile, Argentina head coach Michael Cheika has made four changes to his lineup for Saturday’s match.

Lock Guido Petti, backrower Santiago Grondona, scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli and winger Santiago Cordero all are promoted from the bench to the starting 15.

In turn lock Matias Alemanno, scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou, flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez — a try-scorer in the first test — and winger Lucio Cinto drop from the starting lineup to the bench. Flyhalf Benjamin Urdapilleta joins the reserves, displacing Tomás Albornoz.

Cheika said beating New Zealand at home twice in a row would be a huge task.

“We know it’s difficult,” Cheika said “There’s a little bit there because Ireland were able to do it a couple of times this year so that give us some hope around how to look at doing it.

“We’ve tried to prepare and try that when it’s difficult we enjoy it. When the challenge is big or situation in a game is tough that we try and thrive in that moment.”

___

Lineups:

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Dane Coles, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Brodie Retallick, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Santiago Cordero, Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Santiago Grondona, Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti, Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya (captain), Thomas Gallo. Reserves: Santiago Socino, Mayco Vivas, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Gonzalo Bertranou, Benjamin Urdapilleta, Lucio Cinto.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors sign forward Josh Jackson

    The Toronto Raptors announced on Wednesday that they have signed 2017 fourth-overall pick Josh Jackson.

  • Marino advances to third round of U.S. Open with straight-sets win over Snigur

    NEW YORK — Vancouver's Rebecca Marino advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over Ukraine's Daria Snigur on Wednesday. Marino fired 13 aces in the match to Snigur's one, and won 74 per cent of first-serve points. Marino took advantage of some spotty play from Snigur, who had 48 unforced errors, including one while facing match point. The Canadian broke Snigur three times on eight chances, and saved five of the seven break points she faced. Marino advanced to the thi

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Raducanu's US Open title defense ends with loss to Cornet

    NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe Emma Raducanu was simply trying to lower others' expectations or make things easier on herself when she scoffed at the idea that there might by any pressure on her as she returned to the site of her remarkable out-of-nowhere run to the 2021 U.S. Open championship. Sure sounded so when she declared, shortly before the start of play at Flushing Meadows: "I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up.” Either way, her follow-up trip to New York did not la

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Bethel-Thompson, Peters combine to lead Argos past Ticats 37-20

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson staggered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before Jamal Peters delivered the knockout blow. Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes while Peters returned one of his three interceptions 67 yards for a major to lead the Toronto Argonauts past Hamilton 37-20 on a breezy Friday night. Two of Bethel-Thompson's TD strikes came in the decisive third quarter as Toronto outscored the Ticats 17-3 with the wind to take a 27-19 advantage. Peters cemented the CFL victory, returni

  • Shapovalov grinds out five-set win over Huesler at US Open

    NEW YORK — Denis Shapovalov's first set in the U.S. Open on Tuesday was over in a New York minute. But it wasn't the 19th-seeded Canadian who took only 26 minutes to post a quick 6-2 victory in men's singles action. Unheralded Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland jumped all over the favoured Richmond Hill, Ont., athlete, who was trying to improve Canada's first-round record at Flushing Meadows to 5-0 after singles victories on Monday by Leylah Annie Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Bianca Andreescu and

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Bianca Andreescu pleads for outfit change at US Open: 'This dress is so bad'

    Bianca Andreescu let everyone know what she thought of her outfit for Monday's US Open match.

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider: 'It's up to players to say this isn't good enough'

    John Schneider met with the media after Sunday's loss to the Angels to discuss his message to Blue Jays players after a tough sweep and what he expects from his team's leaders in the aftermath.

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Toronto Raptors sign forward Josh Jackson, the fourth pick of 2017 NBA draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Josh Jackson. The six-foot-eight, 207-pound native of San Diego averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 16.3 minutes in 51 games (three starts) last season with Detroit and Sacramento. He shot 40 per cent (120-300) from the field and scored in double figures 13 times, highlighted by a season-best 24 points Jan. 3 at Milwaukee. Jackson, 25, was picked fourth overall by Phoenix in the 2017 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 11.3 points, 4.0 rebou