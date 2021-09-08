All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett cleared of reckless play

Australia New Zealand Rugby Championship Referee Damon Murphy shows a red card to New Zealand's Jordie Barrett, centre, as his captain Ardie Savea watches during the Rugby Championship game between the All Blacks and the Wallabies in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett has been cleared of reckless play after being sent off in Sunday’s test against Australia and will be available for the rest of the Rugby Championship.

The red card he received in the Perth test has been expunged from his record.

Barrett was sent off by Australian referee Damon Murphy in the 27th minute of the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship test after accidentally striking Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete in the face with his boot while fielding a high ball.

He faced a SANZAAR judicial committee on Tuesday charged with contravening law 9.11 which says “players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others.” The committee found Barrett not guilty and imposed no suspension or other sanction.

In a statement Wednesday, judicial committee chairman Robert Stelzner said it was clear Barrett’s act was neither dangerous nor reckless.

“He legitimately went up in the air to collect a high ball when, in trying to regain his balance on the downward trajectory, his boot inadvertently made contact with his opponent’s head,” Stelzner said. “The accidental nature of the incident lead the judicial committee to find that there was no intentional nor reckless act of dangerous play, with the result that the red card is expunged from the player’s record.”

The All Blacks beat Australia 38-21 despite Barrett’s red card. They played with 14 men for 20 minutes before being allowed to replace Barrett under new Rugby Championship rules.

The Rugby Championship continues on Sunday when the All Blacks play Argentina and Australia takes on South Africa at Robina Stadium on the Gold Coast south of Brisbane. It is the first of four doubleheaders on consecutive weekends, all in Queensland state due to COVID-19-related border and quarantine restrictions.

The All Blacks and world champion Springboks have both won their opening two matches, and New Zealand leads the standings with 10 competition points aided by two bonus points. South Africa is in second with nine points, while Argentina and Australia have both lost their two matches.

