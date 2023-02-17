BlackRock, Standard Chartered to join talks at new debt roundtable on Friday

Andrea Shalal and Jorgelina do Rosario
·3 min read

By Andrea Shalal and Jorgelina do Rosario

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S.-based investment firm BlackRock said on Friday it would join a new sovereign debt roundtable set up to accelerate progress on stalled relief efforts for distressed countries with Britain's Standard Chartered also joining according to sources.

The Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable, chaired by the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and India - this year's leader of the Group of 20 major economies - will hold its first virtual meeting on Friday, a gathering aimed at setting the agenda for an in-person meeting on Feb. 25 on the sidelines of a G20 finance leaders meeting in Bengaluru, India.

"We welcome the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable and look forward to engaging constructively in the dialogue alongside other key stakeholders," a spokesperson for BlackRock told Reuters.

Three people with knowledge of the matter said Standard Chartered would also join. A spokesperson for Standard Chartered did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Unlike the Common Framework platform for bilateral debt restructuring, the roundtable talks include public and private creditors as well as borrowing countries. Such setup aims at finding common ground on standards, principles and definitions for how to restructure debts of distressed countries, officials have said.

Participants include officials from creditor countries China, India, Saudi Arabia, the United States and other wealthy Group of Seven democracies, as well as six borrowing countries - Ethiopia, Zambia, Ghana, Sri Lanka, Suriname and Ecuador.

BURDEN SHARING

World Bank President David Malpass, who helped organize the roundtable, said he hoped bringing the private sector into the process earlier - and facilitating its dialogue with China and other big creditors - would help speed up debt relief.

"To actually have debt relief that's meaningful, there has to be a burden sharing among the various creditors," Malpass told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Including specific financial institutions in the roundtable and having them join China, India and other bilateral creditors that are not part of the Paris Club marked a big step forward, he said.

Private sector creditors now hold a much bigger share of the debt owed by developing and emerging market economies than official sovereign creditors, but have been largely absent from the Common Framework process.

The World Bank's International Debt Report showed that the external debt of the poorest countries nearly tripled to $1 trillion in 2021 from a decade earlier, and 60% of those countries were in or at risk of debt distress. Low and middle-income countries owed 61% of their debt to private creditors.

China - now the largest official creditor - has been holding back to see how other bilateral and private creditors participate in debt reductions, or haircuts. At the end of 2021, China was the largest bilateral lender to the poorest countries, accounting for 49% of their bilateral debt stock, up from 18% in 2010, according to World Bank data.

"Private creditors are major players in many debt restructurings and need to share the responsibility for achieving a successful restructuring," Malpass added.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington and Jorgelina do Rosario in London, editing by Karin Strohecker and Tomasz Janowski)

Latest Stories

  • Michael Cohen Calls Trump's Subpoena Of Him The 'Dumbest Move' He Can Imagine

    "As much as they think they’re going to bully me, it’s not going to happen. They’re not going to benefit from it,” Trump's former attorney told MSNBC.

  • First, Jacinda Ardern. Now Nicola Sturgeon. Justin Trudeau will be next

    The demise of Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland’s First Minister is further vindication for the adage “Go Woke, Go Broke”.

  • 'Don’t Play With Us.' Estonia Sends Message To Russia With Ukraine Aid

    A shared border with Russia and a painful history of Soviet occupation has led Estonia to adopt an aggressive approach to helping Ukraine

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • Top Putin official involved in funding Ukraine war dies in apparent suicide

    A Russian defence official is the latest high-ranking figure to die in an apparent suicide in Russia after falling from a 16th floor apartment window.

  • Rep. George Santos barricaded himself in his district office as angry constituents stood outside demanding his resignation: reports

    Angry constituents trying to deliver a petition calling on Rep. George Santos to resign were greeted by a staffer instead.

  • Don Lemon Apologizes After ‘Completely Offensive’ Remarks Irk His Female Colleagues

    CNNDon Lemon just can’t help himself, it seems.The veteran CNN anchor caused noticeable tension on the CNN This Morning set Thursday when he oddly suggested GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley wasn’t in her “prime” and, therefore, should be careful when using that word to judge other politicians.The exchange harkened back to other awkward moments Lemon has had with his female colleagues since moving to CNN’s new morning lineup, which has prompted concerns about the team’s chemistry amid conti

  • Trump’s DNA Proposal in Rape Accuser Suit Rejected by Judge

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s offer to provide a DNA sample to a New York writer who claims he raped her in the 1990s was rejected by a judge as too late and with too many strings attached.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Reposit

  • Mi'kmaq First Nations expand Aboriginal title claim to include almost all of N.B.

    Mi'kmaq communities in New Brunswick are once again asserting Aboriginal title to land in the province — and it's a lot more land than in the previous claim. In fact, according to a map released on Wednesday, the most recent claim covers nearly all of the province and even extends into offshore water. Together with a previously made Wolastoqey claim, the entire province now falls under title claim, according to a government spokesperson. Eight Mi'kmaq communities in New Brunswick represented by

  • Antony Blinken 'warns Ukraine' against retaking Crimea

    Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has warned a Ukrainian attempt to retake Crimea would be a red line for Vladimir Putin that could escalate the conflict, it has been reported.

  • Soros says Russian defeat in Ukraine would trigger dissolution of 'Russian empire'

    Billionaire financier George Soros said on Thursday that if Russia was defeated in the Ukraine war it would result in the dissolution of what he called the 'Russian empire,' something he said would be greeted by former Soviet republics. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

  • MTG dismisses newly announced presidential candidate Nikki Haley as simply George Bush 'in heels'

    Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Trump loyalist, was quick to try and puncture Nikki Haley's claims to be a fresh face for the Republican Party.

  • Why the U.S. used missiles, not cheap bullets, to shoot down Chinese balloon, 3 unidentified objects

    Why the U.S. used missiles, not cheap bullets, to shoot down Chinese balloon, 3 unidentified objects

  • Kushner’s Saudi Deals Draw Oversight Demand From House Democrats

    (Bloomberg) -- House Democrats are renewing calls for information from former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, on his business dealings with Saudi Arabia, countering Republican accusations of influence-peddling by President Joe Biden’s family.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Pri

  • Republicans want to restore 'dignity' for millions of Americans on food stamps by cutting their benefits even more

    Millions of Americans are already facing a hunger cliff as emergency food stamps are set to end. GOP lawmakers want to hack away at SNAP even more.

  • Jordan Klepper Confronts Deeply Confused Nikki Haley Voters

    Comedy CentralThere’s a new GOP presidential candidate on the scene and The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper was all over her campaign launch rally this week.The correspondent took a brief hiatus from covering Donald Trump to see if Republican primary voters are really ready to “turn the page” on the 45th president. What he found was not exactly encouraging.“I love Donald Trump, but I think she has more of a feminine finesse,” one woman told Klepper, who agreed that Trump has a “harsher approach when

  • Kristi Noem Does Trump’s Dirty Work and Attacks DeSantis

    Reuters/Marco BelloKristi Noem is trying to thread two political needles.She’s desperate to create chatter about a presidential run, while also not angering Donald Trump and excluding herself from his short-list of vice presidential candidates. She’s also trying to do some of Trump’s dirty work by attacking Ron DeSantis, while also not directly attacking the Florida governor and setting off a war with his camp.On Wednesday, Noem managed to do it all, delivering a speech at the pro-Trump think ta

  • N. Korea threatens unprecedented response to South-US drill

    North Korea threatened Friday to take “unprecedently” strong action against its rivals, soon after South Korea announced a series of planned military drills with the United States to hone their joint response to the North’s increasing nuclear threats. Friday’s warning suggests the North's testing could resume soon over its rivals’ military training, which it views as an invasion rehearsal. “In case the U.S. and South Korea carry into practice their already announced plan for military drills that (North Korea), with just apprehension and reason, regards as preparations for an aggression war, they will face unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions,” the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

  • Indian child marriage crackdown leaves families in anguish

    Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.

  • Moldova: New pro-Western government sworn in, faces 'crises'

    CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova's new government led by pro-Western economist Dorin Recean was sworn in Thursday after winning Parliament's approval, as the small former Soviet republic signaled a shift to security concerns amid Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine. Recean, a 48-year-old economist who served for a year as President Maia Sandu’s defense and security adviser, was tapped by her last week as prime minister-designate after Natalia Gavrilita suddenly quit the position. All lawmakers p