BlackRock Inc. shareholding notification

ArcelorMittal S.A.
·1 min read
ArcelorMittal S.A.
ArcelorMittal S.A.

24 May 2022, 17:45 CET

ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company’) announces that on 23 May 2022 it received a shareholding notification from BlackRock Inc. According to the notification, the following threshold of (potential) voting rights was reached:

- increase to 5.27% on 18 May 2022.

This notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s OAM electronic database on www.bourse.lu and on the Company’s website corporate.arcelormittal.com under ‘Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure’.

This notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (‘Transparency Law’) in view of a shareholding notification going above or below the 5% of voting rights threshold.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2021, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.6 billion and crude steel production of 69.1 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes.

Our purpose is to produce ever smarter steels that have a positive benefit for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

 

 

Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations

 

 

 

General

+44 20 7543 1128

Retail

+44 20 3214 2893

SRI

+44 20 3214 2801

Bonds/Credit
E-mail

+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com

 

 

 

 

Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications

 



Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:



 

+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com

 

 


